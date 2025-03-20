The 28ha farm features 15 greenhouses that span 60,000 square metres.

In 2020, the company embarked on an ambitious project to establish the largest hydroponic farm for leafy greens in New Zealand.

This led to the implementation of a cutting-edge hydroponic nutrient film technique system that ensures efficient water and nutrient use.

Just 5% of the typical outdoor vegetable farming nutrient requirement is applied, and a highly efficient water reticulation system recycles fluids and nutrients, enhancing plant growth while using a fraction of the water required for typical outdoor vegetable production systems.

Additionally, more than 100,000 native trees and shrubs have been planted along riparian areas, stabilising the soil, reducing erosion and supporting the sustainability of the broader ecosystem’s waterways.

Judges observed that Healthy and Fresh fostered a family-oriented work culture, prioritising employee well-being, retention and staff development.

The precise planting formula at Healthy and Fresh ensures optimal crop numbers year-round, aligning with contract demands and market trends and reflecting a strong understanding of global trends and domestic demand.

Driven by a strong interest in innovative agri-technologies, the team plans to refine its sustainable farming model.

Ultimately, they aim to achieve a consistent supply of safe and healthy vegetables that are less dependent on weather conditions.

They believe this will enhance New Zealand’s food security and contribute to a more sustainable food system.

Judges identified Healthy and Fresh as a standout operation, employing advanced growing techniques to mitigate climate risks, minimise waste and ensure a steady supply of high-quality produce.

“They embrace a continuous learning approach, using trends, data and science to tailor international knowledge to their local conditions and growing techniques, ensuring production efficiency and business success.”

Peter and Michelle will join the supreme winners from the 10 other regions in the Ballance Farm Environment Awards and be considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the trust’s National Showcase in Wellington in June.

The recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy then become 2025’s National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

Peter and Michelle also won the following awards:

Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil and Nutrient Management Award

Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award

Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award

Norwood Farming Efficiency Award

NZFET Innovation Award

Other Auckland Ballance Farm Environment Award winners

Troy and Karin Everson — Hermanus, Rodney

Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award

DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award

Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award

James and Stephanie Kellow — Lighthouse Station Farm, Awhitu Peninsula

NZFET Biodiversity Award

Chris and Greta Harris — Chritas Wood, Franklin

Auckland Council Water Quality Enhancement Award

Deb Crump — ASB MAGS Farm, Mount Albert

NZFET Climate Recognition Award

Catchment Group Showcase

The awards also highlighted the Friends of Te Wairoa Catchment Group as part of the Catchment Group Showcase.

The group is making significant strides in restoring the mauri (life force) of the Wairoa River – the second largest in the Auckland Region.

Formed by the merger of two groups in 2018, the Friends of Te Wairoa Catchment brings together local residents, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki iwi, Auckland Council, the Franklin Local Board and other stakeholders in a collaborative effort to improve the river’s health.

They run numerous activities to restore and enhance the environment and empower residents to act on their properties by connecting them with knowledge and materials.

A key focus for the group is predator control; over the past five years, they have reached a quarter of the catchment’s 2000 properties, removing almost 22,000 pest animals, including possums, ferrets, stoats and feral cats.

This success is creating a halo effect, protecting native species within the adjacent Hūnua Ranges and paving the way for potentially reintroducing kiwi.