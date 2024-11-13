“These impressive scholarship recipients represent the future of primary industry advisory services, and they’ll play a key role in helping our food and fibre sector thrive,” Hoggard said.

New Zealand’s agriculture sector remains central to the economy, with food and fibre exports generating $53.3 billion in revenue as of June 2024.

This initiative is part of the Government’s broader strategy to double export value over the next ten years.

Meet the scholarship recipients

Georgia Higinbottom

Georgia Higinbottom.

University: Lincoln

Degree: Bachelor of Agricultural Science

Lives: Canterbury

Background: Raised on a sheep and beef farm in the Wairarapa. Studies soil science with honours in 2025.

Ashton Robinson

Ashton Robinson.

University: Lincoln

Degree: Bachelor of Agricultural Science

Lives: Waikato

Background: Raised on a dairy farm and is part of the Future Leaders Programme at Lincoln University.

Henry Bartrum

Henry Bartrum.

University: Lincoln

Degree: Bachelor of Commerce (Agriculture)

Lives: Canterbury

Background: An experienced shepherd with a Diploma in Agriculture and a Diploma in Farm Management with Distinction.

Mac Williams

Mac Williams.

University: Massey

Degree: Bachelor of Veterinary Science

Lives: West coast

Background: Represented Taranaki Manawatū in the 2024 grand final of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year.

Ella Bryan

Ella Bryan.

University: Massey

Degree: Bachelor of Veterinary Science

Lives: Southland

Background: Raised on a sheep and beef farm in Southland and has worked on various sheep and beef, and dairy farms.

Georgie Burdon

Georgie Burdon.

University: Otago

Degree: Bachelor of Science (Agricultural Innovation)

Lives: Otago

Background: Raised on a high-country station, a strong advocate for the primary industries, a member of Lake Hāwea Guardians, and has interned at WAI Wānaka.

What is On Farm Support?

The Ministry for Primary Industries established On Farm Support in 2022.

The regionally-based service connects farmers and growers to government resources, advice, extension services, and learning and funding opportunities.

It has advisers providing on-the-ground support and assistance in 10 regions.

The team works closely with industry organisations, private consultants, regional councils, catchment groups, and national science providers to ensure farmers have consistent and evidence-based information to help them navigate complex challenges, seize opportunities, and enhance their overall performance.