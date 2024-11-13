Scholarships have been awarded to six tertiary students to boost on-the-ground support for farmers and growers.
Agriculture Minister Todd McClay and Associate Agriculture Minister Andrew Hoggard made the announcement today.
“We are reducing the regulatory burden on farmers and growers and providing support to adapt and innovate, this includes funding the On Farm Support Science Scholarships,” McClay said.
“[They] help build a knowledgeable advisory sector ready to provide practical, specialised support to our primary industries.”
The scholarships, each valued at $5000, have been awarded to Lincoln University students Georgia Higinbottom, Ashton Robinson, and Henry Bartrum; Massey University students Mac Williams and Ella Bryan; and Otago University student Georgie Burdon, who are studying agricultural science, veterinary science, science, or commerce.
What is On Farm Support?
The Ministry for Primary Industries established On Farm Support in 2022.
The regionally-based service connects farmers and growers to government resources, advice, extension services, and learning and funding opportunities.
It has advisers providing on-the-ground support and assistance in 10 regions.
The team works closely with industry organisations, private consultants, regional councils, catchment groups, and national science providers to ensure farmers have consistent and evidence-based information to help them navigate complex challenges, seize opportunities, and enhance their overall performance.