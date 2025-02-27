“It’s so different from working in the woolsheds.”
The runner-up was Riria (Lydia) Moanaroa, of Eketahuna, Autumn Amoroa, of Whakatāne, came third, and fourth was Piata Eruera, of Eketahuna.
Taylor was in charge throughout, being the top qualifier in the heats and then the semifinals, among a field that started with 24 young woolhandlers, including entrants from England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Mongolia.
The novice shearing final was won by 15-year-old FAHS Feilding High School student Hunter Wigglesworth, who first shore on the farm of parents Aaron and Hayley Wigglesworth, near Marton.
He’s followed the competitions throughout the season, finishing second at the Taranaki Shears in November and third at the Rangitikei Shearing Sports.
He scored his first win at the
Pahiatua Shears last Sunday.
First to finish the final of two sheep each was Angus Monk, of Masterton, shearing 4m 48.388s, but had to settle for third place behind Wigglesworth and runner-up Ben Solomann, from Taupō.
Hunter Wigglesworth (15), steps forward to claim the Golden Shears novice shearing title, amid the acclaim of his fellow finalists. Photo / Pete Nikolaison
The first event of any sort decided at the championships was the Student Shearing Challenge, with teams from farm or shearing training courses.
It was won by Bradley Anderson and Jordan Miles, of Smedley Station in Central Hawke’s Bay.
Wigglesworth partnered with schoolmate Cody Hall for FAHS to take second place.
Results from the Golden Shears day sessions finals Masterton, Thursday, February 27 Shearing: Student Shearing Challenge (2 sheep relay): Smedley Station (Bradley Anderson/Jordan Miles) 5m 14.011s, 22.201pts, 1; FAHS Feilding High School (Hunter Wigglesworth/Cody Hall) 6m 2.299s, 25.115pts, 2; Pukemiro Station (Holly Bird/Ben Solomann) 7m 59.632s, 31.468pts, 3; Pukemiro Station (Oliver Selby/Sam Short) 8m 21.152s, 31.558pts, 4; Elite Wool Industry Training (Charlie Bennett/Charlie Kjestrup) 7m 50.009s, 34.5pts, 5; Otiwhiti farming school (Ngahuia Salmond/Jared Topless) 6m 42.962s, 36.648pts, 6. Golden Shears novice final (2 sheep): Hunter Wigglesworth (Marton) 5m 28.593s, 23.43pts, 1; Ben Solomann (Taupō) 6m 8.43s, 25.422pts, 2; Angus Monk (Masterton) 4m 48.388s, 26.419pts, 3; Jess Gooding (Featherston) 7m 25.279s, 27.264pts, 5; Charlie Kjestrup (Weber) 5m 54.984s, 27.749pts, 5; Cody Hall (Hawera) 6m 59.451s, 30.473pts, 6. Woolhandling: Golden Shears novice final: Char Taylor (Masterton/Cheviot) 101.858pts, 1; Riria Moanaroa (Eketahuna) 114.362pts, 2; Autumn Amoroa (Whakatāne) 131.258pts, 3; Piata Eruera (Eketahuna) 148.67pts, 4.