Char Taylor on her way to winning the Golden Shears novice woolhandling final in Masterton. Photo / Pete Nikolaison

An 18-year-old waited to return to her hometown to claim the first individual title of the 63rd Golden Shears – her first win in the competition.

Char Taylor, based in Cheviot and learning the craft in the woolsheds of North Canterbury, won the novice woolhandling final yesterday, the first day of the three-day championships.

The daughter of woolhandler Kelly Paku (from Masterton) and shearer Johnny Taylor, it was just her third competition.

Taylor had to overcome the lack of familiarity with the environment around her, competing in front of a crowd of at least 400 people in a venue built in the late 1950s as a sports stadium.

“I was nervous,” she said.