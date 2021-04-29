Get up close with fleecy friends in Rotorua on National Alpaca Day

It is National Alpaca Day on May 2. Photo / Getty Images

This weekend there is an opportunity to enjoy a day out while making some cute, fleecy friends.

Three alpaca farms in the Rotorua area are holding free open days for National Alpaca Day on May 2, from 10am to 3pm.

The alpaca farms are at Greenbank Alpacas, 144 Dalbeth Rd; Brenor Alpaca, 200 Kaharoa Rd; Surico Alpaca (Rotorua), 215 Tauranga Direct Rd.

Greenbank Alpaca owner Ruth Hutton says it is a chance for the public to see and learn more about alpacas.

Some of the farms will also have products available to look at.

"There's lots of things for people to see - some will also have ribbons on display from their alpaca winnings.

Ruth says alpacas are great pets which like contact with other animals and are easy to graze.

"Alpacas are so inquisitive, they need to know everything. They are such well-natured animals."

Ruth says what she enjoys about the free open days each year is seeing the interest that people have in alpacas.

"Not everyone understands how you farm them and what we do.

"The reaction from children and adults gives us a real buzz."

National Alpaca Day is a day set aside each year when alpaca farmers from throughout New Zealand open their farms to the public.

It's a day to celebrate all things alpaca and to share the joy of owning them and working with their exquisite wool or fibre.

Alpacas are to be found throughout New Zealand and have become popular with lifestyle and commercial farmers alike.

They are a common sight at many A&P shows around New Zealand.

To learn more about National Alpaca Day and where open farms are you can go to the AANZ website www.alpaca.org.nz.

The details

- What: Alpaca Open Farms

- When: Sunday, May 2, 10am to 3pm

- Where: Greenbank Alpacas, 144 Dalbeth Rd; Brenor Alpaca, 200 Kaharoa Rd; Surico Alpaca (Rotorua), 215 Tauranga Direct Rd

- Free