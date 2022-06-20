Photo / Supplied

The future looks bright for New Zealand's red meat industry as long as it continues to tell its unique story, Silver Fern Farms chief executive Simon Limmer says.

The sector had enjoyed "a few good years" and 2022 was no exception, he told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

"There's real demand for red meat protein around the world and that's only growing."

The US and European markets remained strong and demand in China was still "really good" despite lockdowns due to its Covid zero policy, Limmer said.

He believed consumers' desire for red meat wasn't going anywhere soon, even with the growing popularity of plant-based diets.

"I'm really optimistic that we've got a really strong future."

The key was to make sure consumers were aware of the story behind the protein, he said.

"What they really want to know is, how has this animal been farmed, what has its life been like?

"They really want to make sure that if they are going to eat an animal protein - red meat – that it has got real integrity, rather than some of the other products that you might see from other farming systems."

As New Zealand only produced between 1 or 2 per cent of the world's red meat, it was important to connect with global consumers and make sure this story was heard, Limmer said.

That's why recent publicity generated by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had been invaluable to the sector.

Ardern promoted Silver Fern Farms' carbon neutral beef while on a trade mission in the United States last month.

The timing was impeccable, Limmer said.

"The planets aligned for us. We were launching our net carbon zero beef, we had our directors [in the US] for a board meeting at the same time and it so happened that the Prime Minister crashed our party as well.

"She was pretty brave because we put a bit of a challenge to her to take some of our products and promote it on live television and she duly did."

Ardern's overseas popularity had benefitted Silver Fern Farms and New Zealand's red meat sector, Limmer said.

"We were very appreciative. Her brand is certainly of real value to New Zealand in the markets – particularly in the US – we were really grateful for her endorsement."

The net carbon zero beef was developed by Silver Fern Farms following a two-year pilot programme that independently and scientifically assessed the carbon emitted and carbon sequestered by indigenous vegetation on 17 farms.

Limmer reckoned New Zealand's production systems meant that a lot of Kiwi beef was already net carbon zero, but having authenticity and accreditation was critical for overseas consumers, who wanted to know how their beef was produced – and were prepared to pay a premium for it.

That's why Silver Fern Farms' net carbon zero beef was certified and audited by Toitū Envirocare, a subsidiary of Landcare Research, and the US Food and Drug Administration, Limmer said.

"The integrity's really, really important so we've got to match it back onshore and ensure that the production systems have got authenticity."

This integrity was integral to the future of the sector, especially as consumers became more concerned about climate change, he said.

"We know that we're under real pressure back here in terms of our own policies.

"But there's a pathway forward [in] taking these products to market [and] achieving that premium, which I think is changing the way that we're farming and it's also rewarding farmers for the good work they're already doing."