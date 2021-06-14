Four generations flock together for 75th Poultry and Cage Bird show

Four generations flock together for cage birds show. Video / ODT

Birds, birds, and more birds.

The Milton Poultry and Cage Bird Club hosted its 75th Poultry and Cage Bird show in the Milton Centennial Hall over the weekend and it attracted a record 420 entries, from all over the South Island.

Long-time club secretary Judith Waters said she and the club were very pleased with the turnout, which showcased a wide variety of fowl and small birds.

It was also a special day for Waters, as four generations of her family were on hand to enjoy the show.

"My late father Robbie Robinson was the secretary of the club for many, many years, then, when he died, I took it over 19 years ago, and now my daughters help me out and even my granddaughter is coming along to her first show today."

Pictured looking over the best Pekin in show, held by her daughter and club secretary Judith Waters, were (from left) Isabel Robinson, her great-granddaughter Casey Americh and Casey's mother, (Isabel's granddaughter), Vanessa Waters. Photo / John Cosgrove

"We have all had a lifetime involvement with birds and the club. When I was very young, I was carried along to shows by Dad and now my children are helping me out at the club."

Her mother, Isabel Robinson, said when Judith and her siblings were very young their father introduced them to the world of cage birds and the family was continuing the tradition with her great granddaughter Casey Americh (22 months).

Judge John Taylor, of Ashburton, looks carefully at the best in show, a bantam white Wyandotte, bred by Peter Matheson, of Milton. It was judged the best of 420 birds. Photo / John Cosgrove

"She was a bit apprehensive at first but she soon warmed to the birds," Robinson said.

The best bird of the show title was awarded to a bantam white Wyandotte, bred by Peter Matheson, of Milton.