Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral infection that affects cattle and other cloven-hoofed animals, including sheep and pigs. Photo / 123RF

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral infection that affects cattle and other cloven-hoofed animals, including sheep and pigs. Photo / 123RF

A new agreement between the Government and key livestock industry groups marks a major milestone in New Zealand’s readiness for a potential foot-and-mouth disease outbreak, Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard announced today.

“The Foot and Mouth Disease Operational Agreement confirms how Government and industry will jointly prepare for, and respond to, a possible outbreak – including how costs will be shared,” Hoggard said.

Six industry organisations – DairyNZ, the Dairy Companies Association, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, NZPork, Deer Industry New Zealand,and the Meat Industry Association – have signed the agreement with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

It will take effect from July 1 this year for five years.

“An outbreak could cost up to $3 billion to eradicate, but doing nothing would be far worse – potentially slashing export values by $14.3 billion per year until it’s controlled,” Hoggard said.