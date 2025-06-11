“Through this agreement, we’re locking in a truly collaborative approach.
“Industry will contribute 40% of readiness costs and 15% of response costs – capped at $450m – and in return, they’ll have a formal seat at the decision-making table.”
Hoggard said the agreement reflected years of work and a shared commitment to protecting New Zealand’s vital livestock sector.
“This is a significant and practical step forward for our national biosecurity system.”
More about foot-and-mouth
Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) is a highly contagious viral infection that only infects cloven-hooved animals.
In New Zealand, this includes cows, pigs, sheep, goats, deer, alpacas and llamas.
Symptoms include fever and blisters in the mouth and near the hoof.
On its website, MPI said foot-and-mouth is an animal health disease.
“It has no significant health impacts on humans.
“Even though it has a similar name, it differs completely from the human condition, ‘hand, foot and mouth disease’.”
In January, Germany had a foot-and-mouth outbreak in water buffalo on a farm near Berlin – the first in over three decades.
Hungary reported its first cases in 50 years in January.
New Zealand has never had a case of foot-and-mouth disease.