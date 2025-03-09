Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral infection that affects cattle and other cloven-hoofed animals, including sheep and pigs. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Hungary has detected its first foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in over 50 years, at a cattle farm near the Slovak border, the national food safety agency said on Friday.

Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) is a highly contagious viral infection that is not dangerous to humans but which affects cattle and other cloven-hoofed animals, including sheep and pigs.

Symptoms include fever and blisters in the mouth and near the hoof.

In January, Germany reported FMD cases in a Berlin water buffalo farm, the first outbreak in the European Union since 2011, prompting several countries to stop German meat imports.

Hungary’s National Food Chain Safety Office said the country’s FMD case was located in Kisbajcs, a northwestern town right next to Slovakia.