Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) says New Zealand meat exports to China were continuing as normal. Photo / File

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has rejected reports that China is banning imports of New Zealand meat.

The Australian Financial Review quoted Chinese media reports saying China was suspending imports of meat from Australia and New Zealand because of concerns about foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

MPI's director of market access Steve Ainsworth said exports to China were continuing as normal.

"We've made enquiries with Chinese authorities, including through our Embassy staff in China.

"These enquiries confirm that New Zealand products are continuing to be cleared through the border."

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed (with two toes) animals including sheep, cattle, pigs, goats, llamas, alpacas and deer.

An FMD outbreak would have a serious impact on New Zealand's primary industries and economy.

New Zealand has never had an outbreak of the disease and is officially recognised as FMD-free.

This has led to speculation that China's supposed ban was because of geopolitical tensions, rather than concerns over FMD, head of derivatives at Jarden, Mike McIntyre said.

China-US relations were strained since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this month, McIntyre told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

"Then there's been additional discussion about senators making a trip there later in the month and an Australian trade delegation was talked about as well.

"So, I think China's very much asserting its authority and its importance in regard to agricultural trade in this part of the world."

McIntyre said Australia could afford to "poke the bear" due to China's reliance on its coal and iron ore exports.

"I think they're fairly confident that, in the case of iron ore and coal, there's going to be demand from that part of the world for a number of years to come."

New Zealand could not afford a similar approach, McIntyre said.

Listen to Jamie Mackay's full interview with Mike McIntyre on The Country below:

"China is overarching in terms of our single market for whole milk powder especially, 50 per cent of our exports go that way.

"So, from an export point of view, it would seem a silly move to make and we've obviously got to be very careful that we walk that fine line and it's important that we maintain that balance."