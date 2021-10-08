Foodbank in line for cash windfall from kiwifruit industry work-taster days

Luciano Garcia, managing director of Pāpāmoa-based Garcia Contracting Services. Photo / Supplied

Giving back to his local community is close to the heart of a kiwifruit contracting company boss who says moving to New Zealand has been life-changing.

Luciano Garcia, managing director of Pāpāmoa-based Garcia Contracting Services, has pledged to support Tauranga Community Foodbank with cash donations from a novel plan to attract local seasonal workers.

It gives participants the chance to experience working in an orchard while earning a full day's pay.

All workers will receive payment at the company's usual hourly rate. In return, Garcia will donate an additional $1 per hour worked per person to the foodbank.

"Any group of at least five people or more can apply for this experience," Garcia said.

"For example, a group of co-workers, a class of students, a group of members of a gym, a group of church members, or even a large family.

"If you have a group and you are keen to earn some extra money for yourselves or maybe for your organisation over a weekend and help our community at the same time, this is your chance."

Each group member will earn $22.10 per hour plus 8 per cent holiday pay and include paid breaks.

Orchards are within the greater Tauranga area.

Individual groups get to work together, in the same orchard. All participants must be over 16, have a valid IRD number and legal rights to work in New Zealand.

"Experience is not needed, as training will be provided and our supervisors will be with you at all times checking and giving instructions as you go through the job," Garcia said.

Foodbank was an obvious choice when it came to supporting a local good cause, he said.

"At Garcia, we are all about people and giving back to our community, it's our way to say thank you for everyone's efforts to keep our beloved kiwifruit industry up and running."

The kiwifruit industry is experiencing a widespread labour shortage and efforts have been stepped up by New Zealand Kiwi Growers Inc (NZKGI) to attract and retain people into careers.

NZKGI's communication manager Mike Murphy said it was really great to see that type of initiative which benefitted the local community.

"NZKGI is working hard to encourage New Zealanders to join our industry and tasters such as this could potentially open the door to full-time employment."

The weekend taster days will also help address a local labour shortage at a time when summer pruning is in full swing.

"Some people may have never been on a kiwifruit orchard before," Garcia said.

"This is a chance for them to have an enjoyable day and learn something new and earn some money towards a personal goal that might be a holiday or a car.

"For some people it could give them a taster of what the kiwifruit industry can offer them in terms of a long-term career. Like my experience, it could be life-changing.

"We have permanent jobs in operations, in orchard management, leadership roles, payroll, HR, people and culture, and pastoral care."

Garcia started the recruitment and orchard management business in 2011 but has been involved in the kiwifruit industry since 2005. He aimed to create a company that belongs to New Zealand culture and has a good multicultural environment.

"New Zealand has done so much for me. I came here I was 29 and I started from nothing," Garcia said, who has a background in economics and had a career in the clothing manufacturing industry in Brazil.

"New Zealand is the best place in the world. You have everything you need, it's peaceful and there's no pollution compared with other countries in the world.

"I came from the city and I never ever thought that one day I'd be working in agriculture. I just love it."

-SUPPLIED CONTENT