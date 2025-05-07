Fonterra has announced a major investment to boost sustainability at its Edendale site.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Fonterra has announced a major investment to boost sustainability at its Edendale site.

Fonterra has officially opened the first electrode boiler at its Edendale site – its southernmost dairy processing facility.

The co-operative will also invest a further $70 million in two new electrode boilers at the site, to replace two fuelled by coal.

Once complete, these upgrades are expected to reduce emissions at the site by approximately 72,800 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e) – on par with removing 30,000 cars from New Zealand roads.

The new boilers will provide renewable energy to support milk processing and future growth at Edendale, including additional power and steam heat capacity for the new UHT plant currently under construction.

Fonterra chief operating officer Anna Palairet said the investment was a key step in strengthening operations at Edendale.