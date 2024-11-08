2024 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year Katrina Roberts (centre) with Farm Source group director Anne Douglas and Fonterra director John Nicholls. Photo / Dairy Women's Network

2024 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year Katrina Roberts (centre) with Farm Source group director Anne Douglas and Fonterra director John Nicholls. Photo / Dairy Women's Network

Nominations and applications are open for the 2025 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year award.

The award celebrates outstanding women who have made significant contributions to the dairy sector, showcasing their passion, drive, innovation and leadership.

Dairy Women’s Network encourages people to nominate leaders “who go beyond the farm gate” in 2025, the 14th year for the award.

The organisation said the award was for women who supported the wider dairy sector and its people, were committed to giving back to their communities, and had a vision to add value to the future of dairy through their leadership aspirations.

This year’s recipient Katrina Roberts demonstrated her passion and commitment to the sector through her role.