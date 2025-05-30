Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Flax holds significant cultural importance at Quaker Settlement in Whanganui

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·The Country·
4 mins to read

The Rene Orchiston harakeke (flax) collection at the Whanganui Quaker Settlement. Photo / Phil Thomsen

The Rene Orchiston harakeke (flax) collection at the Whanganui Quaker Settlement. Photo / Phil Thomsen

Rene Orchiston of Gisborne started a harakeke (flax) collection in the 1950s, after observing that many fine craftswomen in her area were using inferior material for their weaving.

There was an extreme shortage of the special cultivars needed for several types of articles.

At that time, there was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country