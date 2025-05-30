The Rene Orchiston harakeke (flax) collection at the Whanganui Quaker Settlement. Photo / Phil Thomsen
Rene Orchiston of Gisborne started a harakeke (flax) collection in the 1950s, after observing that many fine craftswomen in her area were using inferior material for their weaving.
There was an extreme shortage of the special cultivars needed for several types of articles.
At that time, there wasless interest in flax weaving among younger folk.
Special flax bushes had been neglected and often removed during property or road developments.
Realising that in years to come, there was likely to be a revival of interest in traditional arts and crafts, Orchiston visited many marae and individuals on the east coast of the North Island and other parts of New Zealand, talking to elderly weavers and carefully recording information on names and uses of their special harakeke.
In 1987, Orchiston offered her collection to the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) to form the cultural basis of a national collection of New Zealand flax.
When the DSIR was disbanded in 1992, Crown Research Institute Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research took over stewardship of the Orchiston Collection.
The collection is now growing at Manaaki Whenua, in Lincoln, Canterbury, as part of the national flax collection.
It is replicated on conservation land, at some marae, and in research and educational institutions.
In partnership with Māori weavers, Manaaki Whenua continues to research harakeke taxonomy and properties, and to add other cultivars to the national collection.
Most importantly, the collection is a resource base for weavers and other researchers.
Thirty-five years ago, in Whanganui, the Quaker Settlement managed to take ownership of 50 cultivars from the Rene Orchiston collection.
Planted in the shape of a koru, each cultivar has been numbered and named with a large wooden marker made by Michael Payne, one of the original residents of the Quaker Settlement and who still resides there with his wife Merilyn.
Merilyn Payne said, “On the day of the planting, just as the blessing was being performed, the rain came down, while the planting was being performed, a rainbow arched over all who were planting, and then as the planting was finished, the rain gently came down again”.
It was obvious that the harakeke was happy in its new surroundings at the Quaker Settlement.