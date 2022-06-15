Fish & Game welcomes new wetland design guidelines

Photo / ODT files

Fish & Game welcomes the new Niwa-DairyNZ resource to help farmers with wetland design and performance.

"New Zealanders are becoming far more aware of the important role wetlands play in taking care of water, from recharging groundwater and augmenting flows, and filtering runoff pollution," New Zealand Fish and Game Council chairman Ray Grubb said.

Wetlands were vital for wildlife because they provided valuable habitat for both native and valued introduced species, Grubb said.

"Healthy wetlands are also crucial in helping to minimise the impact of weather events like floods and droughts, which too many New Zealand communities are unfortunately all too familiar with."

Fish & Game, and game bird hunters, were proud to have played a leading role in wetland protection and conservation - managing and creating numerous wetlands in many parts of the country, Grubb said.

"That is why Fish & Game has worked with DairyNZ in developing this guidance."

The new guidelines highlight that as wetlands increase from 1 per cent to 5 per cent of a catchment area:

• Sediment removal typically increases from 50 per cent to 90 per cent.

• Nitrogen removal increases from 25 per cent to 52 per cent in warmer zones of New Zealand.

• Nitrogen removal increases from 18 per cent to 38 per cent in cooler zones of New Zealand.

• Phosphorus removal increases from 25 per cent to 48 per cent.