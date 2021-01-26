Firefighters extinguish large vegetation fire near Crownthorpe, Hawke's Bay

Five fire trucks on the scene of a vegetation fire on Crownthorpe Settlement Rd near Crownthorpe, Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Firefighters have extinguished a large roadside vegetation fire in rural Hastings.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said five fire trucks were dispatched to the fire on Crownthorpe Settlement Rd near Crownthorpe about 12.19pm on Wednesday.

A FENZ spokeswoman said the blaze spanned 300 metres by 100 metres along a road.

One urban fire truck, one urban tanker and three rural units were dispatched to the blaze.

The fire was dealt with by the crews and successfully extinguished.