Fire crews extinguish big logging blaze near Marton sparked by burn-off

Three rural fire units and two helicopters battled a blaze near Marton on Monday afternoon, after a scheduled burn-off quickly ran out of control.

Fire and Emergency (Fenz) said they were called to the fire on Mt Curl Rd around 1.15pm on Monday and made the call to use helicopters to battle the out-of-control blaze.

"Initially the call came in as a grass fire on top of a hill. It was considered that access would be difficult, so helicopters were considered," a Fenz spokesperson said.

"At one stage it broke its containment line, so it was decided to deploy two helicopters to extinguish the fire."

The spokesperson said the blaze was the result of a controlled burn of logging remains spreading to nearby grass.

The fire was contained by 4pm.