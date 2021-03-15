Finalists announced for 2021 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year

Chevon Horsford (left), Rebecca Miller and Belinda Price are all in the running for the 2021 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year. Photo / Supplied

A sharemilker, a Dairy Business of the Year recipient, and a contract milker and farm consultant have been named as this year's finalists for the Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year award.

Belinda Price, a sharemilker based in Whanganui, Ashburton dairy farmer Rebecca Miller and Chevon Horsford, a contract milker, farm consultant and Māori farm advisor in Whangarei, are all in the running for the industry award, which is managed by Dairy Women's Network.

The judging panel said the three finalists represented a wide range of diversity in leadership within the industry, and they recognised their commitment to support people as well as dairying as a whole, Dairy Women's Network Trustee and award judge Sophie Stanley said.

"Belinda showed strong focus and determination to not only improve her own farming business through continuous learning, but to nurture and mentor others in the industry and contribute back to a wide range of industry organisations," Stanley said.

"Chevon's passion, purpose and vision for encouraging and supporting Māori farmers and other wahine toa in the industry is inspiring, and Rebecca's positivity, enthusiasm and holistic approach to farming and family life shine through her nomination, which has enabled her to give back to the industry in a number of varied roles."

The finalists were selected by a judging panel comprised of Stanley, 2019 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year Trish Rankin and representatives from Fonterra, Global Women and Ballance AgriNutrients.

The award and the judging process illustrated the work these women do behind the scenes for the industry, to encourage the next generation of dairy women to follow in their footsteps, Stanley said.

"What excites me the most is being in the presence of incredibly hardworking, passionate and inspiring women who every day wake up to make the dairy industry a better place for their families, peers, the environment and New Zealand as a whole," Stanley said.

The winner of the 2021 Dairy Woman of the Year will be announced at a gala dinner in Taupō on April 8. Miles Hurrell, Chief Executive of Fonterra, will present the award.