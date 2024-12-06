“It’s specifically designed to preserve the ‘life’ in the seaweed, and retain as many of the nutrients as possible.”
So they combined these technologies to create “SeaPhos” — a granulated seaweed-phosphate fertiliser that releases its nutrients and biostimulants in a controlled way avoiding wastage of time, money and nutrients.
Collaboration
Combining innovative technology from two independent companies is not always a straightforward thing. It requires a lot of collaboration.
For SeaPhos to become a reality, both companies needed to think about how their product would work when combined with the others.
For example, Warwick said they had to check that adding seaweed to the dicalcic fertiliser would not interfere with the granulation process or compromise the structure of the granule.
Clare said that they needed to make sure the granulation process would maintain the integrity of the seaweed and that no nutrients would be damaged or lost.
“We also had to work out an accurate method of metering the seaweed through the entire production run to ensure consistency in every granule,” she said.