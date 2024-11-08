History

It was realised during the 1960s that many horse-drawn vehicles were not being preserved for future generations.

Therefore, a group of local enthusiasts created an organisation to lessen the loss.

The society was established in 1964 with Don McLennan as its first president.

For the next 25 years, a collection was assembled, and several vehicles were restored.

As the collection grew in numbers, by the early 1990s, the need for suitable premises had become an urgent priority.

The society approached the Feilding and Districts Historical Society with a request to house the collection in Feilding and soon a working party was established.

The working party investigated potential premises and made submissions to the Manawatū District Council for financial support.

1995–1997

Once the new Manawatū Historic Vehicle Collection Trust was established, the Preservation Society gifted the collection to the new trust board, satisfied that its original vision would be safe for posterity.

The beast - Bulldog Lanz. Photo / Phil Thomsen

1998-2008

After 10 years of rapid growth and recognition, with a vehicle collection of historical importance and an exciting concept for the museum theme, the trust embarked upon an extensive and successful fundraising campaign.

The 38-40 Bowen St premises were purchased and from this point forward the museum told the story of the development of the Manchester Block and associated vehicles.

Visiting the museum

Hop on board and experience what travel was like for the mailman. Photo / Phil Thomsen

While there is a lot more that could be written about the museum’s history, going and experiencing what the museum is all about is the only way to get a real feel for what life was like for the pioneer and how the horse made such a difference to their life thereon.

When you step through the doors of the museum, darkness falls and the silence is broken by the sound of the birdsong of more than 16 native birds.

You feel like you are in a native forest and there is a glowing light coming from a campfire.

You will come across Reilly Cottage, built in 1894 and home to Cecil and Sarah Reilly and their seven children.

Saved and preserved by Rob Green, this pioneer’s cottage was dismantled and moved to the museum where it was reconstructed and furnished.

You can see how the pioneers lived in a 11m by 3.6m space.

Reilly Cottage, which was built in 1894. Photo / Phil Thomsen

There is a vast range of horse-drawn vehicles ranging from heavy vehicles used to establish the district, to the social and commercial vehicles used by settlers, traders, and farmers.

There are saddles of all descriptions including an astonishing display of bits, stirrups, and spurs - everything a horse could want!

Historic farm machinery and agricultural equipment used by farmers in the region, and settler lifestyle displays, from the horse-drawn era and beyond, can be seen.

I have never seen so many carriages and gigs lined up in one place.

There is a horse-drawn hearse, wagons used for pulling huge tōtara logs destined for the mill, and even a wagon once used by the Otago Armed Constabulary, to transfer gold bullion from the diggings in Dunedin.

Horse-drawn hearse complete with drivers. Photo / Phil Thomsen

My favourite has to be the hawker’s wagon, which originally belonged to Pete the Pedlar, his story is there to be read, and his merchandise was the finest Manchester.

There is a fully fitted-out blacksmith shop showing machinery used to make wooden cartwheels, a shearing section, a dairy display with butter churns and milk separators, an engine room with chaff cutters, and even a replica of a Wells Fargo carriage.

One of the rarest and internationally significant machinery items can be found within the Spall Collection.

This is an impressive private collection of restored vehicles and stationary engines, including the rare “Fitch Four” tractor (one of only a few in existence worldwide.)

There is a huge John Deere tractor collection, along with a wide selection of restored tractors, including a beast of a tractor called a Bulldog Lanz, as well as horse-drawn farm implements.

The hawker's wagon belonged originally to Pete the Pedlar. Photo / Phil Thomsen

There are plenty of lovely leather chairs to relax in while visiting the museum, so no need to rush.

However, make sure you hop on board the carriage with the TV screen - you will be taken on a most wonderful visual ride through the Feilding CBD without even leaving your seat!

I have only given you a taste of this wonderful museum. Go and check it out - it is open seven days a week from 10am until 4pm.



