You will be greeted by 16 different native bird calls when you enter The Coach House Museum in Feilding. Photo / Phil Thomsen
Kem Ormond visits The Coach House Museum in Feilding and discovers everything from horse-drawn vehicles to tractors, wagons, and even a cottage. She also learns about the rich history behind the collection, which she reckons is world-class.
If you are passing through Feilding, you need to put aside at least an extra hour and a half and stop off at The Coach House Museum, situated at 127 South St.
The Coach House Museum will take you on an amazing journey from pioneering to prosperity, yesterday, today, and tomorrow.
You will leave this museum astounded by what really is a world-class collection.
It is also a tribute to the many hundreds of dedicated and skilful volunteers and supporters through the years.
For the next 25 years, a collection was assembled, and several vehicles were restored.
As the collection grew in numbers, by the early 1990s, the need for suitable premises had become an urgent priority.
The society approached the Feilding and Districts Historical Society with a request to house the collection in Feilding and soon a working party was established.
The working party investigated potential premises and made submissions to the Manawatū District Council for financial support.
1995–1997
Once the new Manawatū Historic Vehicle Collection Trust was established, the Preservation Society gifted the collection to the new trust board, satisfied that its original vision would be safe for posterity.
1998-2008
After 10 years of rapid growth and recognition, with a vehicle collection of historical importance and an exciting concept for the museum theme, the trust embarked upon an extensive and successful fundraising campaign.
The 38-40 Bowen St premises were purchased and from this point forward the museum told the story of the development of the Manchester Block and associated vehicles.
Visiting the museum
While there is a lot more that could be written about the museum’s history, going and experiencing what the museum is all about is the only way to get a real feel for what life was like for the pioneer and how the horse made such a difference to their life thereon.
There are saddles of all descriptions including an astonishing display of bits, stirrups, and spurs - everything a horse could want!
Historic farm machinery and agricultural equipment used by farmers in the region, and settler lifestyle displays, from the horse-drawn era and beyond, can be seen.
I have never seen so many carriages and gigs lined up in one place.
There is a horse-drawn hearse, wagons used for pulling huge tōtara logs destined for the mill, and even a wagon once used by the Otago Armed Constabulary, to transfer gold bullion from the diggings in Dunedin.
My favourite has to be the hawker’s wagon, which originally belonged to Pete the Pedlar, his story is there to be read, and his merchandise was the finest Manchester.
There is a fully fitted-out blacksmith shop showing machinery used to make wooden cartwheels, a shearing section, a dairy display with butter churns and milk separators, an engine room with chaff cutters, and even a replica of a Wells Fargo carriage.