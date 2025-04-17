Depending on how you feel about feijoas this photo could either bring you joy, or make you gag.
Opinion by Glenn Dwight
Studio creative director - regional - at NZME
Glenn Dwight is the studio creative director - regional at NZME and sometimes writer for The Country. Here, he looks into one of the big issues dividing this nation and isn’t afraid to ask the pertinent question - feijoas: love or hate them?
There are two types of people in this world: those who think Die Hard is a Christmas movie - and those who are wrong.
And around this time of year, another great national divide rears its lumpy green head: the feijoa.
Every autumn, something strange starts happening across New Zealand.
Fences become fruit stalls. Plastic buckets appear on school staffroom tables.
That sounds like something forgotten in a school lunchbox — fermenting quietly next to a rogue muesli bar.
It looks like a lime and squelches like a wet sock being removed from a Red Band boot.
But still, we have adopted it — like that ginger cat we were only going to feed once. It moved in, took over, and now the feijoa sheds fruit the way that ginger cat sheds fur, turning the backyard into a mowing minefield during peak feijoa season.
But for all this, the feijoa is now ours — it’s Kiwi as — and deserves a place (for at least a couple of months) on the mantelpiece, between the Edmonds cookbook and your grandad’s paua shell ashtray.
So, whether you’re a feijoa fanatic or firmly in the “absolutely not” camp, let’s celebrate this fruit for what it is: a symbol of great Kiwiness.