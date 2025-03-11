Advertisement
Feijoa growers in Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay report early harvest, good quality

By Gianina Schwanecke
Producer/Presenter·RNZ·
2 mins to read

Feijoa growers report good fruit size, but heavy crops have struggled due to wet conditions. Photo / Warren Buckland

By Gianina Schwanecke of RNZ

An early feijoa harvest is under way in Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay, with one grower saying they are about a month ahead.

Brent Fuller, who grows 5ha of feijoas near Napier, was most of the way through his picking season.

“We’re probably three-quarters of the way through our harvest now so we’re almost at the tail end.

“It’s been pretty good, pretty short and sharp.

“Normally our season goes for six to seven weeks but we’re gonna be pretty near done in four to five weeks this year.”

Fuller said it was hard to know why this year’s season had started earlier.

While volumes were down slightly, he said the quality of fruit was good.

Picking is also under way in Gisborne and about two to three weeks earlier than usual.

Growers have reported fruit size has been very good on the trees that are carrying a balanced crop load, while trees carrying a heavy crop have struggled to size the fruit - likely due to wet conditions over the past few years.

New Zealand Feijoa Growers Association president Roger Matthews said it was not unusual for different regions to start at slightly different times.

Picking had yet to start at his Morrinsville orchard where conditions were much drier.

The quality of fruit he had been seeing was outstanding though, with good sizes, good colour on the skin and no blemishes.

Prices were marginal for most growers, though Matthews warned any further reductions would result in unsustainable grower returns.

“The price has come back from the really high peak prices of early season which means that the grower will be getting a reasonable return, I think.”

Matthews said an early start might mean an early end to the season.

- RNZ

