The three speakers in Federated Farmers free online sessions on resilience are: Dr Tom Mulholland (left), Dr Lucy Hone and Dr Paul Wood. Photo / Supplied

The three speakers in Federated Farmers free online sessions on resilience are: Dr Tom Mulholland (left), Dr Lucy Hone and Dr Paul Wood. Photo / Supplied

Three of New Zealand's foremost motivational speakers on resilience and mental wellbeing will offer tips for farmers and growers in a series of free online lunchtime talks hosted by Federated Farmers.

Isolation and the sometimes stressful nature of agriculture - with severe weather and volatile trading conditions out of their control - put pressure on rural families, Feds employment spokesperson Chris Lewis said.

"The added restrictions, health risks and supply chain issues of Covid-19 have added another significant layer to that stress burden."

That's why Feds, along with the Dairy Women's Network and DairyNZ, were "delighted" when a bid for funding from Worksafe's Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund was successful, Lewis said.

The funding underpins the Federated Farmers speaker and Q&A series featuring Dr Lucy Hone (January 25), Dr Paul Wood (February 1) and Dr Tom Mulholland (February 8), and follow-up workshops hosted by the Dairy Women's Network and DairyNZ.

When it came to handling adversity, it would be hard to find a more "down-to-earth, practical and inspiring" line-up of speakers, Lewis said.

"They speak from the heart, from personal experience and from sound knowledge and research."

Television journalist and author Matt Chisholm had been confirmed as MC for the talks, Feds said.

Chisholm's book "Imposter" detailed his personal story of being the boy from small-town Central Otago whose favourite activity was farming and who never felt he belonged in the world of TV.

Those who tuned in to the speaker series would get a chance to ask questions of the experts, Feds said.

People can register for any or all of the talks here.

More about the speakers and sessions

Dr Lucy Hone

Dr Lucy Hone. Photo / Supplied

Hone kicks off the series on January 25, with "Secrets of Resilient People".

Hone is the co-director of the New Zealand Institute of Wellbeing & Resilience and an adjunct senior fellow at the University of Canterbury.

She speaks at global conferences, creates online courses, writes books (Resilient Grieving is a best-seller), academic articles and blogs to spread her insights far and wide.

Her PhD was acknowledged internationally for its outstanding contribution to wellbeing science and her research is published in leading psychology journals.

Dr Paul Wood

Dr Paul Wood. Photo / Supplied

Next up is Dr Paul Wood on February 1, with "The Challenge of Change".

Wood is an expert in helping people and organisations strive towards their potential and flourish through change and adversity. He works with everyone from senior leaders at Google to at-risk teens.

He is a regular contributor in the media, an author, and his recently released second book, "Mental Fitness; Build your mind for strength and resilience every day", was another best-seller.

Wood's passion for the pursuit of excellence and turning adversity to advantage comes from his own journey from delinquent to Doctor of Psychology.

Dr Tom Mulholland

Dr Tom Mulholland. Photo / Supplied

Mulholland is the final Feds series speaker on February 8, with "The Power of Healthy Thinking".

For the past 30 years, Mulholland has led an expeditionary clinical life. From working clinically in hospitals, surf camps and on Russian icebreakers and being the first ambassador for Farmstrong, he has seen the highs and lows of the human condition.

An emergency medicine hospital doctor and rural GP, since 2014 he has been touring New Zealand in his retro Chevy ambulance trying to keep people out of hospital in rural areas.

Mulholland is the founder of the Healthy Thinking Institute, has written two internationally bestselling books, and founded the Kynd wellness app.

His aim is to get 10,000 farmers to measure, monitor and manage their health and wellbeing risk using the KYND app.