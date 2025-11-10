Advertisement
Home / The Country

Federated Farmers loses long-held seat on Taranaki environment committee

Craig is a Local Democracy reporter·The Country·
4 mins to read

Craig Williamson (right) and Bonita Bigham are the new chair and deputy at Taranaki Regional Council (Te Korimako o Taranaki). Photo / LDR

Federated Farmers has lost its seat on the Taranaki committee that monitors pollution and consent compliance and looks after rivers and streams.

Surprised farm-lobby councillors failed to prevent the cutting of the representative at last week’s first meeting of the new Taranaki Regional Council (TRC), but the role may yet

