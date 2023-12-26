Farmstrong ambassador Sam Whitelock (left) and Patoka sheep and beef farmer Junior Taulago. Photo / Farmstrong

This year, The Country radio show’s executive producer Rowena Duncum caught up with Farmstrong farmers from all over New Zealand to talk about how they tackle life’s challenges and look after their wellbeing. She was so impressed with the results she decided to share their stories here.

Junior Taulago didn’t set out to be a farmer. His goal was to be a social worker and hip-hop dance instructor.

Taulago lived in Samoa until he was 8, when his family moved to Christchurch.

Eventually, he became a hip-hop dance instructor, while studying to become a social worker.

However, the Christchurch earthquake altered his plans and, deciding he needed a change of scene, he signed up at Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre in Masterton - despite having no idea about farming and no experience to speak of either.

Fast forward to 2023, Taulago was managing a sheep and beef property in Patoka - one of the areas worst hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The farm has 1000 grazing cattle and 700 stud sheep. They raise around 200 calves as well.

Taulago relies on his physical fitness background to not only get through demanding work but also keep his wellbeing in check.

He’s also a big fan of Farmstrong and has incorporated much of the rural wellbeing programme’s advice into his life.

Taulogo has involved others too, starting Rural Rise, a once-a-week workout in a community hall for farmers.

Here, he speaks to The Country’s Rowena Duncum about the challenges of changing careers, post-cyclone recovery and supporting his community.

What is Farmstrong?

Farming is a job with a unique set of challenges.

Many are hard to predict or control. They range from climate events like drought and flood to fluctuations in commodity prices, changing government legislation and new technology.

Along with these external factors, come the demands of running any business – financial and production planning, managing cash flow, hiring and managing staff, succession planning etc.

These pressures aren’t going to disappear so it’s vital that farmers develop the skills and resilience to cope.

Research shows many farmers are great at looking after their equipment and stock, but, like other New Zealanders, they can neglect their own wellbeing.

As an industry, we can’t afford to let these pressures reach the point where they damage productivity and affect the lives of families.

Farmstrong is an initiative to help farmers, growers and their families to cope with the ups and downs of farming by sharing things they can do to look after themselves and the people in their business.

Find out more about Farmstrong here.



