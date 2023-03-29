Farmstrong: How Junior Taulago uses fitness to help his community

Junior Taulago encourages other farmers to get out and take part in his community fitness group. Photo / File

Junior Taulago encourages other farmers to get out and take part in his community fitness group. Photo / File

Junior Taulago didn’t set out to be a farmer, in fact, his goal was to be a social worker and hip-hop dance instructor.

“Farming builds a lot of character and builds a lot of resilience, so that’s definitely different from dancing my way through life,” he told The Country’s, Jamie Mackay.

Taulago lived in Samoa until he was eight when he moved back to his home town Christchurch.

Eventually, he became a hip-hop dance instructor, while studying to become a social worker.

However, the Christchurch earthquake altered his plans and, deciding he needed a change of scene, he signed up at Taratahi Agricultural Training Centre in Masterton.

Taulago said he had no idea about farming and no experience to speak of either.

“I think coming off with no farming background at all and being really green, I needed to go somewhere where I can learn, hands-on.”

He found the training empowering.

“Going to Taratahi definitely built that confidence for me, to be able to, you know, put a fence up and identify different grass species, weeds and all sorts of, things that I need to know to be able to be just a really good farmer.

“[I now have] the tools on my tool belt to be able to do the job.”

Taulago has had to put those tools to the test recently, as he manages a sheep and beef farm in Patoka - one of the areas worst hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The farm has 1000 grazing cattle and 700 stud sheep. They raise around 200 calves as well.

He said the first week after the cyclone was “a bit of a shock to the system”.

“I woke up and we had no power [and] all our access was gone, so we couldn’t move stock out of the farm [or] around the farm as well.”

While the damage had changed the infrastructure of the farm, Taulago said he sat down with the owners and made a plan to get back on track.

“We’re just taking it one day at a time like everyone else.”

He said he felt “lucky” compared to others.

“We have a house and we have things to come back to.”

Taulago relies on his physical fitness background to not only get through demanding work but also keep his wellbeing in check.

He’s also a big fan of Farmstrong and has incorporated much of the rural wellbeing programme’s advice into his life.

Taulogo has involved others too, starting Rural Rise, a once-a-week workout in a community hall for farmers.

Often it was after the workout that the magic happened, he said.

“It’s definitely helped in terms of, confidence... for me and the rural men out here.

“I think we all struggle in silence and it’s not until you get out and have those conversations. When you’re tired... you feel like you’re vulnerable.”

He said after a workout people tended to let their guard down.

“That’s why I do my workouts, to be able to spark that chat and have those conversations where you can break the walls and talk about things outside of farming.”