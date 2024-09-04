Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Farming leader concerned over Canterbury Land and Water Regional Plan changes

By
Local Democracy Reporter - North Canterbury·The Country·
3 mins to read
Environment Canterbury is exploring how to make it easier for farmers to develop "constructive wetlands". Photo / Environment Canterbury

Environment Canterbury is exploring how to make it easier for farmers to develop "constructive wetlands". Photo / Environment Canterbury

“What’s the hurry?” Federated Farmers North Canterbury president Karl Dean asks in response to proposed changes to land and water rules.

Environment Canterbury confirmed at a council meeting on Wednesday, August 28 it will consult with key stakeholders on changes to the Canterbury Land and Water Regional Plan from next month, before notifying the changes in November.

In a report to last week’s council meeting, staff announced the draft Plan Change 8 will address changes to the take and use of water, wetland construction and agricultural intensification.

Canterbury’s regional council (ECan) has been forced to address water take rules after a Supreme Court ruling in November said it had not been issuing lawful changes to consents.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

An effect of that decision was that in the short term, there was no mechanism for ECan to issue new consents for the ongoing take of groundwater by stormwater basins if the aquifer is fully or over-allocated.

Proposed changes sought to address this by introducing rules to enable consents for the interception of groundwater where it was required for critical infrastructure.

Dean said he agreed issues around the take and use of water needed to be addressed but was less impressed by the urgency in changing agricultural intensification rules.

Those new rules mean conversions to dairying or dairy support would be restricted and intensive water grazing targets would be included in farm environment plans.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“There are concerns about what they are going to do with intensification, and it could have negative effects on the environment by limiting the land available for winter grazing.

“Whereas, if you could use a larger area suitable for grazing, with a low-impact crop, you can lower your stocking rates and reduce your impact on the environment,” Dean said.

He said the council should wait until the Government announces its new National Environmental Standards for Freshwater.

"They have been told to slow down and rein in their spending, but here they are charging ahead and developing new rules which could be out of date in six months."

Council staff also proposed making wetland construction a permitted activity, with no consent required.

The Federated Farmers representative said relaxing wetland construction rules was good in theory but there needed to be clear guidelines to avoid putting wetlands in the wrong place.

"You can’t undo it once you’ve created a wetland."

Waimakariri District Council utilities and roading general manager Gerard Cleary said he was pleased ECan was getting on with its proposed plan change.

“We will work together with other neighbouring councils to look at how we submit on this.

“We will be looking to represent our community and finding a way forward so there is a consenting pathway infrastructure, and that includes wetlands and stormwater.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country