An effect of that decision was that in the short term, there was no mechanism for ECan to issue new consents for the ongoing take of groundwater by stormwater basins if the aquifer is fully or over-allocated.

Proposed changes sought to address this by introducing rules to enable consents for the interception of groundwater where it was required for critical infrastructure.

Dean said he agreed issues around the take and use of water needed to be addressed but was less impressed by the urgency in changing agricultural intensification rules.

Those new rules mean conversions to dairying or dairy support would be restricted and intensive water grazing targets would be included in farm environment plans.

“There are concerns about what they are going to do with intensification, and it could have negative effects on the environment by limiting the land available for winter grazing.

“Whereas, if you could use a larger area suitable for grazing, with a low-impact crop, you can lower your stocking rates and reduce your impact on the environment,” Dean said.

He said the council should wait until the Government announces its new National Environmental Standards for Freshwater.

"They have been told to slow down and rein in their spending, but here they are charging ahead and developing new rules which could be out of date in six months."

Council staff also proposed making wetland construction a permitted activity, with no consent required.

The Federated Farmers representative said relaxing wetland construction rules was good in theory but there needed to be clear guidelines to avoid putting wetlands in the wrong place.

"You can’t undo it once you’ve created a wetland."

Waimakariri District Council utilities and roading general manager Gerard Cleary said he was pleased ECan was getting on with its proposed plan change.

“We will work together with other neighbouring councils to look at how we submit on this.

“We will be looking to represent our community and finding a way forward so there is a consenting pathway infrastructure, and that includes wetlands and stormwater.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.