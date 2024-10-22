The study showed whole, dried seaweed reduced methane emissions by 95.6%. Photo / Lucy Penellum

A new study has found that using whole Asparagopsis seaweed as a cattle feed additive is significantly more effective at reducing methane emissions than using bromoform, the aquatic plant’s primary active compound, on its own.

The peer-reviewed, in vitro study, published in Animal Feed Science and Technology, compared the methane reduction potential of whole Asparagopsis armata seaweed to pure bromoform when used as feed additives for cattle.

The results showed that the whole, dried seaweed reduced methane emissions by 95.6% when included at 0.5% of the diet, compared to a 59.6% reduction from an equivalent dose of bromoform.

This suggests that while bromoform is the primary active compound in Asparagopsis responsible for methane reduction, other bioactive compounds in the seaweed play a significant role, accounting for approximately 40% of the total reduction effect.

The study’s lead researcher is Dr Eslam K. Ahmed of Obihiro University of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, Japan.