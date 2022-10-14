Farming company and contractor fined $76k over damage to Waikato stream

Looking along the main waterway of the tributary of the Waitakaruru River. Photo / Supplied / Waikato Regional Council

Looking along the main waterway of the tributary of the Waitakaruru River. Photo / Supplied / Waikato Regional Council

RNZ

A farming company and an earthworks contractor have been fined $76,500 for environmental damage at a north Waikato stream that left 48 eels dead.

Gregan Farms Limited and Steve Barker Limited were convicted and fined in the Hamilton District Court last week for unlawfully excavating nearly 1400 metres of a tributary of the Waitakaruru River in February 2021.

A complaint by a member of the public prompted the Waikato Regional Council to investigate the stream and then take legal action.

The council's regional compliance manager Patrick Lynch said council inspectors found extensive damage to the stream, including 48 dead eels and significant sediment deposits into the water course.

"Many will see the fish kill in this instance as quite distressing and certainly not what we are aiming for in caring for our waterways," he said.

Dead eels in the main waterway of the tributary of the Waitakaruru River. Photo / Supplied / Waikato Regional Council

"The damage done here will take some time to remediate."

Lynch said the environmental damage was incredibly disappointing to see.

Looking downstream in the main waterway of the tributary of the Waitakaruru River. Photo / Supplied / Waikato Regional Council

"The contractor in this case has 40 years of experience in the earthworks industry.

"Working around water courses without causing undue damage, and knowing the environmental regulations that apply, should be bread and butter for him."

- RNZ