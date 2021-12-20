Farmers face delays in getting machinery

Photo / File

Since the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses across New Zealand and around the world have been affected by supply chain disruptions.

Farmers are no exception, with many facing delivery delays on new machinery, Norwood's executive leader of customer relations, Philippa Dawe said.

Norwood is New Zealand's largest network selling and servicing agricultural machinery.

This year it is warning farmers that they need to plan for delays.

"This isn't just an issue for Norwood, or for New Zealand. It isn't just a problem facing the rural sector either," Dawe said.

"But it has been compounded by what is otherwise very positive news – a buoyant New Zealand primary sector has increased demand for machinery."

However, this meant Norwood faced the double impact of disruptions at the factory coupled with record sales, which meant some stock was currently in short supply, Dawe said.

"While we have always worked with long lead times to get products from factory to Norwood and then to our customers, the usual six to seven months is stretching out to 12 months for some products."

Dawe had a simple message for farmers who may have a new machine in mind.

"If you can, order ahead."

Norwood has front-loaded orders of its core products for 2022 and had planned for increased demand and constrained supply to continue throughout the next year.

It remained in constant contact with suppliers, Dawe said.

"Many of our supplier relationships span across decades, so they are very aware of the seasonal needs of New Zealand farmers.

"Together, we will do what we can to keep farmers moving".