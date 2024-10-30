“I had an adult come up to me and he said his child came home and approached him about wearing his helmet from a different angle,” Bremner said.
“He was like ‘Dad, you know, even if you’re just doing a small job that some people usually have, often have these accidents and if you fall off the motorbike and hit your head, you might die and we won’t have a dad anymore’.”
Bremner believed introducing change through tamariki (children) was key.
“If you think back to the McDonald’s ‘Make It Click’ campaign 30 years ago, not everyone wore their seatbelt on the road and now they do,” she said.
“So it was a real generational change in behaviour and it’s a pretty similar thing that I’m trying to do with the safety campaign.
“The kids are amazing at bringing up these quite, sometimes brutal conversations with their parents, which is what we’re hoping to get out of the days as well.”
The only downfall was the constant need for sponsorship from local businesses, which Bremner said could be challenging.
This was where the idea of introducing farm safety into the school curriculum was welcomed.
In a written statement, the Ministry of Education said: “Schools design learning programmes for health and physical education (HPE) that meet the needs of their students and the context of where they live, work or experience recreation.”
But for now, nothing was compulsory.
And it remained clear that something in New Zealand’s farming attitude needed to change.
McLeod said if safety gear was normalised in schools, things would have turned out differently.