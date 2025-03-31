Baleage preserves the quality of winter fodder on the farm, but calls to improve farm plastic recycling rates or solve the problem of silage wrap waste altogether are growing louder.
According to farm recycler Plasback, farmers churn through more than 10,000 tonnes of plastic bale wrap a year, about 60% of which is recovered and recycled.
Although recycling rates were rapidly increasing, commercial manager Neal Shaw said it was voluntary for farmers, some of whom still burned or buried their plastics, against most regional council rules.
“If they’re not prepared for Plasback to come and collect it, which is cheaper than taking it to landfill, they’re not going to be recycling it and they’re not going to be taking it to landfill,” he said.
In 2021, 2600 tonnes of plastic was collected and recycled nationwide.
That rose to 6800 tonnes last year, partly because of a Fonterra incentive scheme offering farmers increased payouts for sustainability, including plastic recycling.
Since 2006, two voluntary product stewardship schemes run by Agrecovery and Plasback have offered collection and recycling services for some farm plastics to reduce the amount of waste ending up in landfills or polluting the environment.
A proposed regulated scheme provisionally called Green-farms would replace the two voluntary schemes to collect and treat most farm plastics by 2030, instead of burning, burying, stockpiling or sending them to the tip.
Environment Minister Penny Simmonds had received advice to submit a draft paper to Cabinet for approval to consult on new regulations to support the scheme.
Simmonds said plastic prevented hay bales from deteriorating.
“Most bale wrap plastic is of high quality and is recyclable,” she said in a statement.
“A regulated scheme would significantly help with recycling and reusing the plastic, along with many other farm plastics.”
Federated Farmers dairy industry group chairman Richard McIntyre said plastic bale wrap was the only viable, cost-effective option because farmers needed the material to be robust, stretchy and impermeable.
“If something biodegradable did come out, farmers would certainly be using it, but, unfortunately, there isn’t at this point,” McIntyre said.
“We are stuck having to use bale wrap and recycle it using the product stewardships that are in place.”
Despite the benefits of wrapping bales in plastic, farmers were being urged not to cling to the idea that there was no alternative.