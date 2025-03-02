Cows have also been known to eat discarded plastic bale netting.
“I’ve got vet photos of plastic that there’s some of the balls inside the cow’s guts,” he said.
“They can’t digest it, so they end up dying.
“Mine is made out of jute yarn, like a flax fibre, and any animal can eat it.”
The born-and-bred Southlander came up with the idea while working as a commercial diver on an oil rig.
“The deepest I’ve been is 865ft [263m] underwater and I’ve lived at that depth for 28 days.”
While in the decompression chamber, he often thought about the farm back home and one day the lightbulb moment happened for the Econet bale wrap.
Initially, it was going to be made out of hemp fibre, but legal restrictions in the United States relating to THC – tetrahydrocannabinol, a psychoactive substance found at low levels in hemp – prevent the use of hemp and its byproducts in livestock feed.
“So for me, if I ever wanted to export to America, it was a no-no.