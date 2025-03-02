“You can’t recycle it, you can’t do anything with it,” Lightfoot told RNZ’s Country Life.

“Some farmers bury it, some burn it.

“It’s a serious problem.”

Cows have also been known to eat discarded plastic bale netting.

“I’ve got vet photos of plastic that there’s some of the balls inside the cow’s guts,” he said.

“They can’t digest it, so they end up dying.

“Mine is made out of jute yarn, like a flax fibre, and any animal can eat it.”

Stills from a video of a cow eating baleage and the jute bale wrap. Photo / RNZ

The born-and-bred Southlander came up with the idea while working as a commercial diver on an oil rig.

“The deepest I’ve been is 865ft [263m] underwater and I’ve lived at that depth for 28 days.”

Grant Lightfoot, his favourite stag and a roll of Kiwi Econet. Photo / RNZ

While in the decompression chamber, he often thought about the farm back home and one day the lightbulb moment happened for the Econet bale wrap.

Initially, it was going to be made out of hemp fibre, but legal restrictions in the United States relating to THC – tetrahydrocannabinol, a psychoactive substance found at low levels in hemp – prevent the use of hemp and its byproducts in livestock feed.

Lightfoot tugs on the jute netting. Photo / RNZ

“So for me, if I ever wanted to export to America, it was a no-no.

“So then I came up with jute fibre.”

“It’s like a bamboo plant,” Lightfoot explained.

“They grow it in fields then they cut it off and soak it, then they beat it and then the bark on the outside is the jute.”

Lightfoot said the jute fibre matches its plastic counterpart for strength. Photo / RNZ

He and his partner, Colleen Quirk, hand-knitted the first 50m of the 1.25m-wide netting out of jute twine.

It took weeks at a rate of about a metre a night.

“Then we put it in the baler and it held together.

“It went through like a piece of cake and I thought, wow, we’re on to something here and the old goosebumps started.”

Farmers often use plastic bale netting such as this. Photo / RNZ

The prototype bale net won the open section in the Southern Rural Life Farm Innovation Awards last year.

Only days after winning the award, Lightfoot got a call from the US.

Someone was interested in his environmental and animal-friendly product.

“Now we’re business partners,” he said.

“Jackie, he’s an Indian living in America and the other guy is Russ, an ex-Kiwi living in Oklahoma.

The first two containers full of rolls of bale netting have just arrived from India.

“And with Jackie being Indian, it’s been helpful for where I get it made.”

They had more samples made in India so the wrap could be tested with other balers. It worked without a hitch.

The same manufacturer, who is based in Kolkata, has now moved into commercial production.

“I’ve been there quite a few times. One of the factories there has over 10,000 people working in it, it’s amazing.”

The rolls of baler netting being made are either 525m or 775m long and slot directly into a baler.

Lightfoot's dog stands proudly on baleage freshly wrapped in the Econet.

The first two shipping containers, filled with hundreds of rolls, have just arrived in New Zealand.

It will cost slightly under $4 to wrap a bale of baleage in Lightfoot’s Econet alternative.

He said this compared with about $2.40 for plastic wrapping.

Despite the extra cost, he said he had already got farmers and contractors knocking on his door.

“I’ve got a book there full of orders already,” Lightfoot told Country Life.

In May, the entrepreneur is heading to the United States and Europe to further promote his product.

In terms of global sales, he thinks the potential is huge.

“Because no one else is doing it. No one else in the world. Just little old Grant from Orepuki.”

- RNZ