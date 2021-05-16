Far North scallop ban: Public in favour of Whangaroa harvesting rahui

A two-year ban on taking scallops from the Whangaroa Harbour and beyond would apply to recreational, commercial and customary fishing. Photo / Danielle Collings

The public seem to support a proposed ban on taking scallops from Whangaroa Harbour.

The Ministry for Primary Industries has received 80 submissions on its proposed two-year ban on harvesting scallops from the Whangaroa Harbour and surrounding areas.

Consultation on the proposed temporary closure finished on May 10.

MPI Fisheries Management director Emma Taylor said 80 submissions were received, with 67 in support.

"People are passionate about our fisheries, so naturally there will be a range of views from across all interests," she said.

"We will work through all of the submissions and analyse them against the criteria in the Fisheries Act."

The closure was requested by Nga Hapū o Karangahape marae, Whānau pani, Ngāti Kaitangata and Ngāti Kauwau, who are concerned scallop stocks have been depleted due to flooding, sediment, dredging, water quality, overfishing and climate change.

The closures apply to recreational, commercial and customary fishing across the entire Whangaroa Harbour and the waters around Motutara Island, Wekarua Island (Sugar Loaf), Stephenson's Island and Oruatemanu Island, and include Taupō Bay and Tauranga Bay.

However, it is unclear whether or not the ban is already in place.

Taylor said the final decision would rest with Minister for Oceans and Fisheries David Parker following the submission process and more consultation with hapū.

However, local hapū including Karangahape Marae have said a rāhui is already in place. It started on January 16 following a community meeting in Kaeo, they said.

Taylor said a copy of the submissions would be provided to the requesters - Nga Hapū o Karangahape marae, Whānau pani, Ngāti Kaitangata, and Ngāti Kauwau, to seek their comment.

"We have already sought input from tangata whenua who have a non-commercial interest in the fish species or the effects of fishing in the area concerned, having particular regard to kaitiakitanga."

Fisheries New Zealand would provide advice to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries before he makes the final decision, Taylor said.