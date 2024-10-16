A facial eczema sample collection kit ready to go.
A new three-year study is under way to understand the risk of facial eczema (FE) across New Zealand, as part of a broader Beef + Lamb New Zealand-led programme called Eliminating Facial Eczema Impacts.
Beef + Lamb NZ principal scientist of animal health research Cara Brosnahan is leading the study.
Eliminating Facial Eczema Impacts is backed by $20.7 million in funding over seven years, with contributions including $9m from Beef + Lamb NZ, $8.3m from the Ministry of Primary Industries through the Sustainable Food and Fibre Fund, and the remainder from 14 partners across the sector.
“The study had 202 participating farms from all over New Zealand in the first year and we hope to build to 350 farms,” Brosnahan said.
“Sixty-six farms are in the South Island, which isn’t traditionally a FE area.”
Methods for collection of fresh samples vary between moving the mob into a paddock corner and waiting for them to poo, or arriving at the paddock early and waking the mob up and collecting their first poo of the day.
“Each farmer has a box including all the kit required to collect 10 individual samples in 10 different pottles so we know multiple animals are used,” Brosnahan said.
“These are couriered to Awanui Veterinary in Palmerston North for analysis.”
Extensive other data from each farm are also collected.
This includes weather data from the MetService virtual climate station, pasture information, paddock aspect and altitude, irrigation, sheep age and sheep breed.
“The samples are tested for faecal FE spore counts and results [are] sent back to the farmers, usually within seven days,” Brosnahan said.
“This year, we arranged a webinar with the farmers in the study to discuss early results and answer any questions.
“The yearly results will be analysed by Ingenum, shared with the study participants and then made publicly available.”
Year-one findings
After one year, fungal spores were found in every region except the west coast of the South Island.
Brosnahan explained Pseudopithomyces species spores looked very similar under the microscope, so it was hard to establish whether it was the type that produced sporidesmin, the mycotoxin that causes facial eczema when ingested, or one that was harmless.
“We are developing a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test with dnature diagnostics & research ltd to genetically identify which type the spores are.”
Information from the study provides a more accurate picture of the locations of high-risk facial eczema areas in New Zealand so farmers can be better informed about the disease in their region.
Ingenum will also try to use the data to build a predictive model to provide farmers with risk prediction information.
“Establishing the higher-risk areas earlier in the FE season allows farmers to plan their prevention programme before their livestock are exposed to the toxin.”
Pasture management, including moving away from ryegrass (which the fungus favours) in the facial eczema season to other fodder and keeping stock from grazing the high-risk pastures in the fungi season are physical steps that can be taken.