PGG Wrightson's national genetics manager Callum Stewart likes the look of the crop of yearling bulls going under the hammer around the country. Photo / PGG Wrightson

Yearling bulls are expected to match last year's prices at more than 60 sales around the country ending next month.

The first of the South Island sales are Cave's Shrimpton's Hills Herefords in South Canterbury today and Oxford's Timperlea Angus sale tomorrow.

Yearling auctions got away to a good start in the Far North with large operator Te Atarangi Angus from Te Kopuru selling almost its full catalogue of 115 yearlings for a $3884 average and $10,100 top price.

Craigmore Polled Herefords from Ohaupo sold 103 yearlings in a catalogue of 113 entries for an average of $2879 with a top price of $8200 to Rock-End Herefords.

Totaranui Angus sold 82 of 88 yearling bulls, with a $3840 average and $9000 top price.

PGG Wrightson national genetics manager Callum Stewart said yearling values were likely to remain firm on last year's levels, particularly for sought-after bulls.

"That's based on quality and confidence in the market. All cattle classes - dairy and beef - are getting a good return. There's no reason for that to back off and they need the bull power."

He said the young bulls had got through wet weather.

"It's probably been one of the wettest seasons in some areas, which can slow bulls down, but at the end of the day you just have to rock on and there's no excuses, with the pressure on the breeder to produce a quality product for the market."

Breeders realised the yearling sales were an opportunity to chase the heifer market for mating, while the cow market would also be a factor among some buyers, Stewart said.

Breeding programmes were set up for calving ease, short gestation and growth, he said.

The heifer market would be looking for calving ease, the big focus for dairy buyers being on short gestations rather than growth. Beef buyers would be looking for all these traits, he said.

Buyers would have available plenty of choice based on yearling numbers, Stewart said.