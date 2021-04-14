Entries open for 2021 Fieldays Innovations Awards

The Fieldays Innovation Hub in 2019. Photo / Supplied

A high calibre of entries has already been received for this year's Fieldays Innovation Awards, and organisers believe it may be because of Covid-19.

"As a result of changing conditions globally, it's no surprise that innovation has become a top priority for businesses far and wide. It is essential to solve the current problems we face," Fieldays Innovations Event Manager, Gail Hendricks said.

Awards judge Shane Dooley said he'd also noticed agritech innovations addressing the challenges posed by Covid-19. He believed that in some ways, the pandemic had had a positive effect.

"Agri product demand hasn't dropped globally, and labour markets have, if anything, gotten tighter. As a result, there appears to be more agritech innovators than ever stepping up to answer the call," Dooley, who is Business Innovation Advisor at Callaghan Innovation, said.

The format of this year's Fieldays Innovation Awards had been refined, and now offered three categories - Prototype, Early Stage, and Growth & Scale.

The new categories represented the "innovation life cycle" organisers said.

Another new aspect was the enhanced Fieldays Innovation Hub, where entries would be on display and tested on potential customers, industry professionals and investors.

In the Hub, Fieldays visitors would be able to experience the stages of innovation represented by the three award categories.

As well as two $10,000 cash prizes on offer, winners will receive prize packages from Fieldays Innovations sponsors Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Gait International.

Hendricks said she was looking forward to the awards this year, as the benchmark was set "higher and higher" each year.

"We can't wait to see what's in store for 2021."

Entries for the 2021 Fieldays Innovation Awards close May 1, 2021.

About Fieldays Innovations

Fieldays Innovations provides a platform for inventors and innovative companies to launch and develop their ideas, while educating Fieldays visitors on the latest developments in the industry.

Fieldays Innovations is made up of two parts:

• The Fieldays Innovation Awards which now has three categories: Prototype, Early Stage, and Growth & Scale

• The Fieldays Innovation Hub, where all award entries and sponsors have an exhibition displaying and educating the public on their products or services..