Endangered mudfish returns after waterway restoration on South Canterbury farm

2 mins to read
Waterway restoration on a farm near Timaru has helped bring about the return of endangered mudfish. Photo / Department of Conservation

A critically threatened endemic freshwater fish found only in Canterbury has been discovered at a Craigmore Sustainables farm near Timaru.

The kōwaro, or Canterbury mudfish, has been confirmed to be present at the Somerset dairy farm south of Timaru, following visits by Department of Conservation (DoC) staff in April and May.

The mudfish population was found living in the farm’s irrigation spring, an ideal habitat because of the clean, clear water and dense aquatic plant growth.

The DoC team netted 72 mudfish ranging from 77-149mm in length.

Somerset business manager Alex Pattullo said the discovery followed the completion of a comprehensive waterway restoration project over the last two years.

“We have replaced the old diesel irrigation pump with a new electric pump to reduce the risk of any chemical leeching or contamination and fenced the site to stock-proof it.”

Pattullo said more than 2760 native plants consisting of dry woodland shrubs and trees, and flax and reed plants, had also been planted at the water’s edge.

“This will ensure a regenerating native bush block around the site, providing shade, shelter and food for many native and endangered species.”

A report by DoC said riparian planting was “extensive” and “had a variety of species”.

The report concluded the composition of macrophytes (acquatic plants) in the water was diverse and representative of good water quality and stable hydrology, both good indications of habitat quality.

The water itself had excellent clarity, probably because it was spring-fed and largely stock-free.

Stuart Taylor, Craigmore’s general manager of farming, said the company had several sustainability programmes running.

He said it was important to balance respecting the environment with running a sustainable and profitable rural operation.

“We strive to grow healthy and safe products, while at the same time, protect and enhance soil and water quality.

“We’re committed to leaving the world in a better place and allowing the generations that follow to continue to earn a living from the land.”

