Waterway restoration on a farm near Timaru has helped bring about the return of endangered mudfish. Photo / Department of Conservation

A critically threatened endemic freshwater fish found only in Canterbury has been discovered at a Craigmore Sustainables farm near Timaru.

The kōwaro, or Canterbury mudfish, has been confirmed to be present at the Somerset dairy farm south of Timaru, following visits by Department of Conservation (DoC) staff in April and May.

The mudfish population was found living in the farm’s irrigation spring, an ideal habitat because of the clean, clear water and dense aquatic plant growth.

The DoC team netted 72 mudfish ranging from 77-149mm in length.

Somerset business manager Alex Pattullo said the discovery followed the completion of a comprehensive waterway restoration project over the last two years.