Eels spark Canterbury pupils' interest in biodiversity

The discovery of some slippery customers has created an interest in biodiversity for the year three and four students at West Eyreton School in Canterbury.

A joint project between the students and Enviroschools was triggered when several eels were found in Waimakariri Irrigation Limited's raceway, which runs through a lifestyle block owner's property, WIL biodiversity project lead Dan Cameron said.

"The landowner was keen to protect the eels and to enhance their habitat, so we approached the school, and it was perfect timing as it fit with an inquiry project they were about to start."

The five-week biodiversity investigation involved hands-on learning with students visiting the landowner's property and exploring the raceway opposite their school.

Deputy principal Lisa Duff said the project had helped to enhance students' understanding of the important role eels play in the ecosystem.

West Eyreton School's eel investigation in full swing. Photo / Supplied

"Some students had never seen an eel before and there were a few negative impressions of eels but by the end of the project everyone wanted to help protect the eels."

WIL operations staff member Russ Carmody helped students to understand how the raceway system operates in one of the learning sessions, Duff said.

"A lot of the children had no understanding of how an irrigation system works and where the water comes from and where it ends up so we had a lot of rich learning about how the system works and its importance to the local community."

Some students had never seen an eel before. Photo / Supplied

Enviroschools community facilitator Toni Watts said the student-led inquiry helped deepen connections with the environment and a sharing session at the end of the project provided a starting point for students to apply their knowledge in their own backyard.

"We had amazing presentations ranging from poems to dioramas and plays. The students would love to see a pond created to provide a refuge for the eels so we will have to see how we can work together with the landowner to make that happen in the future."

"It's really important for the next generation to feel like they can take action to make a positive difference to their environment and I think that examining what's around you at a local level can create change."