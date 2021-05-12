Duncan Mudford was preparing for his latest gig in the farming world without even realising

Duncan Mudford is AGC Training's latest addition to the agricultural teaching ranks. Photo / Supplied

Duncan Mudford was preparing for his latest job as an AGC Training agricultural tutor way befor he even realised.

Born, bred and raised on the family farm just south of Rongotea in the small settlement of Taikorea, Mudford learned the basics of varying farming practices as the landscape changed from horse farming to pigs and then finally to dairy.

"The farm has been in the family ownership for 120 years," Mudford said.

"After leaving the family farm I went building before returning to the land on a Landcorp block. I then moved to manage a farm for the Hocking family north of Feilding at Colyton. It was a high intensity dairy block where I'm proud to say I broke all the records during my time there.

"My wife Tasmyn is from Whanganui and we moved here not long ago. I got the job with AGC starting about a month ago and it feels so natural being a tutor. Because of my wide skill base I'm being used to teach a variety of farming codes. I guess throughout my working life I have taught younger and less experienced workers without even realising, so it's been an easy and very rewarding transition."