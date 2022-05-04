Photo / 123RF

RNZ

Good bird populations and eased Covid-19 restrictions mean this duck shooting season looks to be the best in years, Fish and Game New Zealand says.

The new season officially opens at 6.45 am Saturday.

Fish and Game NZ acting chief executive Brian Anderton said game bird hunters have much to be excited about this season.

"After the past summer conditions, this means there are plenty of ducks around, and with more relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, this season looks to be the best for years," Anderton said.

"Along with Mountain Safety Council, we want to see a successful and safe season for everyone and encourage hunters to get the best from this season, bringing wild food and themselves home safely."

As always, hunters were reminded to follow the seven basic rules of firearms safety, he said.

• Treat every firearm as loaded

• Always point firearms in a safe direction

• Load a firearm only when ready to fire

• Identify your target beyond all doubt

• Check your firing zone

• Store firearms and ammunition safely

• Avoid alcohol or drugs when handling firearms

Federated Farmers health and safety spokesperson Karen Williams said hunters needed to remember to seek permission before accessing private land.

"Enjoy yourselves for sure - 'Opening Day' is a looked-forward-to tradition for tens of thousands of New Zealanders. But stay responsible and keep everyone safe.

"Vehicles, firearms, and water remain the key risks to duck hunters and mixed with a surge of adrenaline can be deadly."

Farmers and other landowners were willing to have hunters on their properties but that access was a privilege, she said.

It was also important hunters remembered there were new rules for transporting firearms.

"There is a general exemption from the transportation requirements for farmers working, actively hunting or undertaking pest control on their own farm, but you are required to meet the new requirements if shooting elsewhere for the weekend and so are the recreational hunters travelling out to shoot at your place.

"When transported on the road firearms need to be inoperable, out of sight and away from any ammunition.

"If you can't easily dismantle the firearm and store a vital piece somewhere else, a trigger lock (which could include your bike lock) or putting it in a locked gun box will meet the requirements."

Ammunition should be locked in the glovebox if possible, but for big bulky boxes of shotgun ammunition, out of sight and away from the firearm will meet the requirements, she said.

"Have safe fun with your friends and family so we can all continue to enjoy this great rural tradition."

- RNZ