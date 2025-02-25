“It’s unusual for Taranaki, we get dry summers and we’ve had the odd minor drought declaration in the past but this would be one of the worst ones,” he said.

“We’re running into water issues, water tables are so low, people’s wells and bores are drying up and losing water supply.

“We’ve never had water issues before so that’s compounding it this year and is another big complication.”

A series of events have been held right around Taranaki Maunga giving farmers advice on how to get through this tough time.

Hopkinson said the events had been attended by more than 100 farmers, as the majority of the region was now drying out.

He said culling and drying off stock, and budgeting for feed were just some of the issues farmers were grappling with.

The Rural Co-ordination Group expected to hear back in the next fortnight from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) about whether a drought will be declared.

And Taranaki Rural Support Trust chair Amanda Jordan said farmers needed to check in on each other and anyone who needs help could call the trust’s 0800 number.

In Whanganui, hill country farmer Grant Adkins said the region hadn’t had a dry spell for a couple of years so people were out of practice at dealing with the situation at hand.

He was getting down to capital stock by sending store lambs away and killing cattle.

He said some farmers wouldn’t have any supplementary feed left.

“We’ve got enough feed cover to carry on for another month if I have to but there’s farms out there that don’t have that, and that’s a worry.

“People need to be proactive and if they’re not sure, ring someone and get a second opinion but the worst thing you can do is carry on and let your livestock lose condition because then they’re not saleable.”

Grant Adkins said he was keeping a close eye on the forecast because he would be extremely concerned if there was another month with no rain.

And he was following market trends with prices so far holding up, which he said was remarkable for this time of year.

“If there’s a question should I sell or not, in my mind selling while the money’s good is certainly worthwhile.”

Niwa maps of the area already show rain levels are well down on the long-term average.

Manawatū dairy farmer James Stewart said warm easterly winds had dried pastures out.

He said feed supplies were getting short and irrigators were running.

“Farmers will be starting to action their plans to reduce their cow numbers like cull cows as we go into the autumn.

“I think with a higher payout we’ve got the ability to even purchase in supplement [feed] without too many concerns.”

