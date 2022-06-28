Dr Jacqueline Rowarth: Why knowledge is power in the primary sector

Photo / File

Opinion: Sharing knowledge is power when it comes to Kiwi farmers' environmental progress, however, sometimes oversharing can lead to confusion and bury the message, Dr Jacqueline Rowarth writes.

Knowledge is power.

In reality, there is a step between the two – knowledge becomes "power" when it is shared.

The concept was published by Sir Francis Bacon in 1597.

He suggested that having and sharing knowledge is the cornerstone of reputation and influence, and therefore power, from which all achievements then flow.

Given the number of reports published in the last few weeks, all bursting with information, New Zealand should be set for achieving change.

However, another step is required: the information must be set within an appropriate context to ensure that the knowledge is useful.

Situation and Outlook for the Primary Industries 2022 (SOPI) launched in June contained the useful and important information that export revenue to June 30 is forecast to reach a record $52.2 billion. This is a 9 per cent increase over the 2021-2022 year.

More useful and important data in SOPI support Minister Damien O'Connor's statement that the primary sector is the bedrock of the economy.

The food and fibre sector accounted for 81.8 per cent of merchandise exports in the year to March 2022.

Further, growth has exceeded that of non-primary exports in nine out of the last ten years.

This is a significant counter to the suggestion that it is only Covid shutting down the borders that has made the difference. The data in SOPI tell a different story.

An update on progress for the Fit for a Better World programme was also published in June.

It has been developed as a road map for the future, built on the three pillars of productivity, inclusivity and sustainability.

Of importance is the section which indicates that "regenerative agriculture may be an opportunity for New Zealand to appeal to consumers, both domestically and internationally, who seek to understand the impact of their product purchases on the environment, animal welfare, and social wellbeing."

The critical word is "may".

In the 2020 Fit for a Better World document the word was "will": there is an expectation that regenerative farming systems will improve the profitability of farming while leaving behind a smaller environmental footprint.

The change might be indicating increased knowledge about the relevance to New Zealand of an overseas approach to farming. Context is always important.

The change from "will" to "may" does not seem to have been internalised in the report from Te Puna Whakaaronui (TPW, the government-funded independent primary sector think tank) in May.

WELL_NZ – reframing New Zealand's food sector opportunities is TPW's inaugural report.

It states that "New Zealand's current natural food ecosystems are already some of the most efficient for carbon and food production globally" (which they are according to life cycle analyses), but urges "increased on-farm sustainability through system diversification and resilience measures (regenerative systems) which will result in the improved nutritional value of natural foods".

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth. Photo / Supplied

Moving past the "improved nutritional value," for which there is no consistent evidence pre-farm and orchard gate, the implication is that New Zealand farmers haven't already considered diversification and resilience and either adopted or rejected new approaches according to their starting point and geographical location.

Further, the suggestion in the reports that "a mindset of constant improvement" is the goal overlooks the fact that New Zealand farmers, operating without subsidies (in marked contrast to the rest of the world) are in the "innovate or die" category of business operators.

KPMG's Agribusiness Agenda, also launched in June, pointed out that "farmers face a stark choice: adapt or ultimately die".

They have been doing the "adapt or change" for decades.

The booms associated with kiwifruit, avocados, bees, dairy and forestry make the point.

Similarly, the uptake of ostrich and alpaca farming also shows a willingness to innovate… and then a decision to change when the markets indicated that the prospects weren't as golden as initially thought.

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview Dr Jacqueline Rowarth on The Country below:

The deer sector, having been a remarkable story of taking a feral animal and making it delicious, (paraphrasing expert venison chef Graham Brown), and diversifying the portfolio with genetics, velvet and trophies, is now considering the future and which way to move.

Farmers and growers in New Zealand make decisions based on science, research and market signals, and they know that trade deals depend on environmental goals – New Zealand doing its part.

They also know that the sustainability credentials that we already have are amongst the best in the world, which means that it is difficult to do even better.

Most of the reports acknowledge the credentials with words such as "already among the most efficient in the world, our food and fibre producers are always enhancing their approach and methods", and "as an efficient producer of a diverse range of quality food".

Sometimes this appears to be forgotten in the push for change.

The real question might be whether having so many reports increases knowledge or creates confusion.

The real message in most of them is that farmers and growers have done a remarkable job and deserve acknowledgement as the bedrock of the economy. And it's in their DNA to innovate and adapt.

- Dr Jacqueline Rowarth, Adjunct Professor Lincoln University, is a farmer-elected director of DairyNZ and Ravensdown, and a producer appointed director of Deer Industry NZ. The analysis and conclusions above are her own. jsrowarth@gmail.com