Dogs, owners farewell breeder Jim Broadbent at Kerikeri get-together

Just a few of the German short-haired pointers Jim Broadbent has bred over the years turned out to say goodbye on Saturday. Photo / White Locket Boutique Photography

More than 200 people and at least 30 dogs turned out to farewell a Kerikeri identity with an international reputation as a dog breeder.

Jim Broadbent, a real estate agent, has been breeding German short-haired pointers since he was a lad of 15.

More than 50 years later his keen-nosed canines are sought after around the world as hunting dogs — for deer and gamebirds especially — but also for conservation, border control and drug detection.

Some are trained to locate kiwi while others work in places as remote as the subantarctic islands sniffing out feral cats.

He said the breed was known for its strong hunting instinct, intelligence and extraordinarily good nose.

Broadbent, who is 67, is terminally ill so Saturday's get-together in Kerikeri was a chance for friends and owners of Broadbent-bred dogs from as far away as the South Island to say goodbye.

He also has customers in Japan, Korea, mainland USA and Hawaii, where he has set up a breeding kennel.

Broadbent said he was moved by the number of people, and dogs, who attended the event.

''I feel very honoured. It's a fantastic turnout, it's overwhelmed me.''

Kerikeri identity Jim Broadbent with Ashley Waitai-Dye, who will take over his dog-breeding business, and her German short-haired pointer named Ruby. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Saturday's get-together was also a chance for Broadbent to publicly hand over the reins of his long-running breeding business to Kaitaia woman Ashley Waitai-Dye.

Waitai-Dye, as well as being a German short-haired pointer enthusiast, is a top tā moko artist who has carved out a reputation for herself in the male world of waka building. In 2019 the Ngāti Kuri descendant was recognised with a national Te Waka Toi arts award.

Kerikeri identity Jim Broadbent (right) with event MC Rick Palmer and Ashley Waitai-Dye at Saturday's get-together. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Broadbent was born in Te Kuiti but the family moved to Kerikeri when he was nine. His father set up Broadbent Real Estate with his sons following him into the business.

Later Jim Broadbent spent several years in Auckland where he worked for Barfoot & Thompson, continuing with the company when he returned to the Bay of Islands.

Despite his rapidly declining health Broadbent still insists on working. He is running a house auction in Kerikeri today and on Monday he starts a new round of treatment.