Dog food: My Raw Pet to open flagship store in New Plymouth

Kem Ormond
My Raw Pet offers nutritionist-designed pre-portioned paddock-to-plate dog food and nibbles.

A new pet food shop will open in New Plymouth next month.

My Raw Pet’s flagship store on the corner of Devon and Morley streets, New Plymouth will open in what was previously the old Down to Earth shop.

Dog owners will be able to purchase nutritionist-designed pet food while their canine friend has a weigh-in, photo taken and sample some pre-portioned paddock-to-plate dog food and nibbles.

Based semi-rurally in Oakura, Taranaki, the company offers an online subscription for dog owners to purchase pre-portioned and packaged fresh dog food delivered to their door. (North Island, non-rural at this stage).

Rachelle Tapara, founder and owner, said she was hugely committed to using locally sourced meat, fish, fruit, and vegetable ingredients.

Tapara is no newbie when it comes to dog food, her father had a dog supplement business which she worked at, and for eight years she has been running her freeze-dried business (NRG Plus).

“We are in a competitive market,” Tapara said.

“One of My Raw Pet’s points of difference is that it has an in-house animal nutritionist.”

Her French bulldog Mojo is somewhat of a mascot to her business as it was his gut problems that led her down the path to My Raw Pet.

Mojo has the best of both worlds, (being the number one dog food tester, in his dreams) as well as living the idyllic life on a lifestyle block along with a horse, mini pony and two goats.

My Raw Pet is looking at planning to expand into the South Island and also cater for our feline friends in the future.

For further info: https://myrawpet.co.nz/

