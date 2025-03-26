Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

My Raw Pet offers nutritionist-designed pre-portioned paddock-to-plate dog food and nibbles.

A new pet food shop will open in New Plymouth next month.

My Raw Pet’s flagship store on the corner of Devon and Morley streets, New Plymouth will open in what was previously the old Down to Earth shop.

Dog owners will be able to purchase nutritionist-designed pet food while their canine friend has a weigh-in, photo taken and sample some pre-portioned paddock-to-plate dog food and nibbles.

Based semi-rurally in Oakura, Taranaki, the company offers an online subscription for dog owners to purchase pre-portioned and packaged fresh dog food delivered to their door. (North Island, non-rural at this stage).

Rachelle Tapara, founder and owner, said she was hugely committed to using locally sourced meat, fish, fruit, and vegetable ingredients.