It can be used only on soil where specific crops are grown, pregnant individuals or individuals who may be pregnant are prevented from using the substance or entering a site where it has been used, and wide buffer zones are needed to further protect the public from spray.

But now Australia is following the United States, completely banning the use of products containing chlorthal dimethyl.

The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) said 12 products were available in Australia.

Chief executive Scott Hansen said the APVMA identified an immediate risk of serious injury or serious illness that could result from the use of these products.

“The APVMA has the power to act swiftly where we identify an imminent risk to human health and we are exercising that authority today with the cancellation of all products containing chlorthal dimethyl.

“We haven’t taken this decision lightly and are exercising a high degree of caution in cancelling these products and ask those who hold them to cease use immediately.

“We will issue information on the product recall requirements shortly.”

Hansen said the decision brought Australia into alignment with international counterparts and reiterated there was no phase-out period for the products due to the risk to human health.

“The APVMA considers the risk of continued use to be unacceptable as the risk of exposure cannot be effectively mitigated.

“The primary risk is to pregnant people’s unborn babies, particularly where those people have handled the chemical or re-entered areas where the product has been used within the last five days.

Hansen said the APVMA understood the impact this regulatory decision would have on the industry, but the safety of people was of paramount importance.

– RNZ



