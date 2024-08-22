The US Environmental Protection Agency found a risk of thyroid hormone changes in the unborn children of pregnant bystanders, women who applied chlorthal-dimethyl, or those who entered treated fields after the substance had been applied.
These changes can cause low birth weight and irreversible and lifelong impacts, such as impaired brain development and motor skills.
Presow said the EPA had set up a working group to look at how this herbicide is being used here, and to take rapid action to ensure it continued protecting people’s health and safety.
“While this is happening, we have put out a red alert to ensure the public is aware of the potential risks.”
Presow said the EPA is consulting with those likely to be affected by any proposed additional rules around the use of DCPA herbicides.