Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Dargaville’s vintage machinery museums full of treasures for tractor fans

Kem Ormond
Features writer·The Country·
3 mins to read

Visitors to Dargaville are sure to enjoy checking out the Kaipara Heritage Machinery Museum.

Visitors to Dargaville are sure to enjoy checking out the Kaipara Heritage Machinery Museum.

Dargaville boasts two museums that are a must-see for any tractor fans. They also offer a fascinating glimpse into the past. The Country’s Kem Ormond finds out more about the museums and the passionate people behind them.

Kaipara Heritage Machinery (Dargaville) Inc was founded in August 2001 by a group

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save