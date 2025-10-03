Visitors to Dargaville are sure to enjoy checking out the Kaipara Heritage Machinery Museum.
Dargaville boasts two museums that are a must-see for any tractor fans. They also offer a fascinating glimpse into the past. The Country’s Kem Ormond finds out more about the museums and the passionate people behind them.
Kaipara Heritage Machinery (Dargaville) Inc was founded in August 2001 by a groupof enthusiastic gentlemen with a passion for preserving vintage machinery once used in the Kaipara region.
Bruce Galloway made a call for people who were interested in forming the museum.
The five gentlemen interested were David Dreadon, Edward Yakich, Basil Cole, Peter Fisher and Eric Burgess.
Their focus is on machinery that played a role in the area’s timber, gum and pastoral industries, helping to shape the development of the land.
The museum is crammed with wonderful vintage machinery and household appliances, along with fantastic memorabilia from the district.
The oldest tractor is a 1925 Fordson and among the more interesting items is a Clydesdale truck, which is on loan from Avoco Lime.
There’s also a vintage fire truck, kindly loaned by the Dargaville Volunteer Fire Brigade.
Also among the group’s acquisitions is “Rose”, a 1952 NCK excavator weighing 10 tonnes and with a 15m boom, once used for pile driving and other work on bridges and buildings.
Much of the vintage and veteran machinery and range of implements has been kindly donated by locals in the district, with some items in excellent condition and some needing a bit of TLC.
They have a 110-year-old woolshed on display that was shifted to the site and is fully operational, as the plant is driven by a dependable Lister 3hp petrol stationary motor.
There are old Bakelite radios, Planet Juniors for seed and cultivation by hand, old mowers, cowshed and dairy implements, timber and logging machinery, horse and bullock tack, plus haymaking and baling equipment.
Even a Southern Cross windmill has been relocated, taking pride of place.
Dargaville Museum
Located within a stone’s throw of the Heritage Museum is the world-renowned Dargaville Museum, also at Harding Park.
This is a must-visit for all quintessential machinery buffs.