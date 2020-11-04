Dannevirke Lamb and Calf Day low in entries, high in quality

The lamb Teams of Three lined up at the end of the morning.

The Dannevirke and Districts Lamb and Calf Show resumed after the lockdown on November 4 at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds.

Hopes that the low numbers last year after the M. bovis scare, would pick up this year were not realised with some local schools not responding to requests for help.

Supreme Champion Calf Ashley Southgate with Lilly (right) and Reserve Champion Pippa Moore with Taliah.

Craig Boyden, spokesman for For Farms, For Homes (one of the sponsors) said it was essential the competition was supported otherwise the 90-year heritage could be lost.

Numbers were boosted by entries from the south of the district with Kumeroa, Pahiatua, Papatawa, St Anthony's and Mangatainoka joining those from Ruahine and St Josephs' in Dannevirke.

One parent from the south said so many of the lamb and calf days had been cancelled it was worth travelling to support this one and allow their children some time in the ring.

Lamb judges Eugene and Jerome Pitt said, however, that while the numbers were down the quality of the entries was very high and this was also reflected in the calf section.

For the second year in a row the weather was gorgeous, organisation and recording by co-sponsors Westpac staff and helpers ran like clockwork and a barbeque run by co-sponsor Farm Source provided delicious sustenance for the visitors.