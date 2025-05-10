Meander FMI April, known as "April", has produced 111 offspring and was inducted into LIC's Hall of Fame.
Mother’s Day has come early this week for one of New Zealand’s most successful cows, as she becomes only the second mother ever to be inducted into Livestock Improvement Corporation’s (LIC) “Hall of Fame”.
Meander FMI April, known as “April”, was inducted into the Hall of Fame at LIC’s Breeders’ Day celebrations in Hamilton this week.
“This award recognises April’s extraordinary contribution to our sector,” said Simon Worth, LIC livestock selection manager.
Worth said the average number of offspring for a dam (mother cow) was five; April has produced 111.
Her total includes those resulting from artificial insemination and embryo transfer.
Worth said April’s outstanding traits, such as high genetic merit [Breeding Worth] and high milksolids, shone through in many of her daughters, granddaughters and sons.
“What makes April even more extraordinary is the fact that many dams will never produce a bull that will be used to sire the next generation of dairy cow; she has produced 25 – it’s pretty incredible,” Worth said.
The award was accepted by April’s breeders, Robert and Annemarie Bruin of Southland.
“It’s a real privilege to work with breeders like Robert and Annemarie, whose dedication continues to lift the performance of New Zealand’s national herd,” Chin said.
“This is what herd improvement is all about – building stronger herds that set our farmers up for the future.”
Reflecting on the honour, Robert said the recognition meant a lot to their family and farm team.
“Milking her and her offspring every day is very motivating for our staff and ourselves, and we’re incredibly proud to see her take her place in the Hall of Fame, right alongside her sire, Illustrious.”
While April herself remains at home in Southland, her legacy will continue to shape the future of New Zealand farming for generations to come.
More about April
April is the daughter of last year’s Hall of Fame inductee, Illustrious, out of an O-Man dam and a grandam by Skelton, making her a mix of New Zealand and American genetics.
April has 45 direct daughters, 107 maternal granddaughters and 104 maternal great-granddaughters
She has 25 sons purchased within the industry. Nine of them were bought by LIC, of which six made LIC’s Premier Sires team.
Her maternal grandsons have also been incredibly successful: 23 have been purchased by LIC, of which 10 made the Premier Sires team.
She also has 22 maternal great-grandsons, with a number being marketed this year.