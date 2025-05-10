Worth said April’s outstanding traits, such as high genetic merit [Breeding Worth] and high milksolids, shone through in many of her daughters, granddaughters and sons.

“What makes April even more extraordinary is the fact that many dams will never produce a bull that will be used to sire the next generation of dairy cow; she has produced 25 – it’s pretty incredible,” Worth said.

The award was accepted by April’s breeders, Robert and Annemarie Bruin of Southland.

According to Robert, “April has been an absolute standout from day one” and a “once in a lifetime cow”.

“She transmits her super genetics in her offspring consistently, with her particular strengths being shorter gestation, high litres of milk with very high fat and protein percentages, and fertility.”

LIC chief executive David Chin said April’s story highlighted genetics’ role in strengthening the national dairy herd.

“It’s a real privilege to work with breeders like Robert and Annemarie, whose dedication continues to lift the performance of New Zealand’s national herd,” Chin said.

“This is what herd improvement is all about – building stronger herds that set our farmers up for the future.”

Reflecting on the honour, Robert said the recognition meant a lot to their family and farm team.

“Milking her and her offspring every day is very motivating for our staff and ourselves, and we’re incredibly proud to see her take her place in the Hall of Fame, right alongside her sire, Illustrious.”

While April herself remains at home in Southland, her legacy will continue to shape the future of New Zealand farming for generations to come.

More about April