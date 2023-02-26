Jean McIver fills up at a tanker of drinking water on the roadside in Ōtāne in central Hawke's Bay. Photo / Phil Pennington / RNZ

RNZ

Water restrictions imposed in Central Hawke’s Bay are easing, but locals are still being careful - some, too careful.

A boil water notice has been lifted in Waipukurau, though it persists in Waipawa and Ōtāne. There, locals have the option to get drinking water from tankers dotted around.

However, even in the latter two places, the tight level four restrictions applied last Monday when pumps broke down have eased, to level three.

Ōtāne dairy owner Roshni Patel had not caught up with this slight relaxation.

“Laundry? No, not really, wash the clothes with the hands,” she said.

“You still need to be really careful on water, you can’t give normal water to the kids.”

In fact, as of last Friday, level three means locals can now use their washing machines and dishwashers, according to the district council website.

RNZ rang Roshni Patel back to let her know.

Waipukurau is also at level three, though Mayor Alex Walker said the water supply there was basically back to “normal”.

On Friday, Daryn McNicholl was taking care in Ōtāne.

“Two-minute showers, that’s all you’re allowed. I go into town [Hastings], it’s easier, take a load off the system,” he said.

The water from the tap still did not look good, he said.

“It’s a bit slow, off and on, very murky.

“It should come right, hopefully, get the water back next week.”

Emergency Minister Kieran McAnulty visits a church providing cyclone support in Waipawa. Photo / Phil Pennington / RNZ

The district council said last Monday that level four would apply for at least 24 hours as it fitted new pumps. The old ones gave up the ghost after massive efforts to refill reservoirs after the cyclone.

Last Friday, Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty visited Waipawa, applauding efforts at the Ascend Church, piled with donated clothes.

“All of us can reassure people that the support and love they’re feeling from the community is not going to go away,” McAnulty told the two pastors.

The minister would not directly commit to the Government funding Waipawa’s stopbank emergency repairs and upgrades, as mayor Walker has asked for, but made encouraging noises.

Houses in low-lying eastern parts of the town flooded after the stopbanks breached in several places, also undermining the rail tracks.

“The Government is looking at every possible way we can help local councils,” McAnulty said.

“So Cabinet meets on Monday and we’ll be discussing additional assistance.”

When the Government announced the $250m to help local councils fix roads, “we also said this isn’t the end of it, that there’s plenty more support to come.

“This is something that’s come up and we’ll be talking about that on Monday.”

Walker said all the critical parts of the stopbanks had had emergency repairs done, initiated locally.

“We’re comfortable that the stopbanks are in a far better state than they were.”

The council would work with the Government on the long-term recovery - and the funding of that - which must look at stopbanks, cell towers, power and where people built and farmed, she said.

